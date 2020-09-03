Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 3 September 2020, 6 pm
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,269,117) deaths (30,311), and recoveries (1,011,163) by region:
Central (54,930 cases; 1,046 deaths; 47,207 recoveries): Burundi (445; 1; 357), Cameroon (19,142; 411; 17,651), CAR (4,712; 62; 1,803), Chad (1,017; 77; 904), Congo (4,628; 81; 3,748), DRC (10,114; 260; 9,347), Equatorial Guinea (4,965; 83; 4,390), Gabon (8,538; 53; 7,335), Sao Tome & Principe (896; 15; 855)
Eastern (137,831; 2,743; 75,327): Comoros (427; 7; 410), Djibouti (5,387; 60; 5,327), Eritrea (319; 0; 284), Ethiopia (54,409; 846; 19,903), Kenya (34,705; 585; 20,644), Madagascar (15,106; 197; 14,031), Mauritius (356; 10; 335), Rwanda (4,218; 17; 2,071), Seychelles (136; 0; 127), Somalia (3,310; 97; 2,579), South Sudan (2,532; 47; 1,294), Sudan (13,189; 823; 6,612), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (3,228; 33; 1,532)
Northern (236,343; 8,694; 166,587): Algeria (45,158; 1,525; 31,746), Egypt (99,280; 5,461; 74,626), Libya (15,156; 250; 1,746), Mauritania (7,075; 159; 6,464), Morocco (65,453; 1,216; 50,357), Tunisia (4,196; 81; 1,628), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (25; 2; 20)
Southern (677,788; 15,416; 585,300): Angola (2,777; 112; 1,115), Botswana (1,724; 6; 493), Eswatini (4,668; 94; 3,585), Lesotho (1,085; 31; 528), Malawi (5,579; 175; 3,500), Mozambique (4,117; 25; 2,328), Namibia (8,082; 86; 3,483), South Africa (630,595; 14,389; 553,456), Zambia (12,523; 292; 11,562), Zimbabwe (6,638; 206; 5,250)
Western (162,225; 2,412; 136,742): Benin (2,145, 40; 1,738), Burkina Faso (1,378; 55; 1,079), Cape Verde (4,048; 41; 3,460), Côte d'Ivoire (18,161; 117; 16,933), Gambia (3,067; 97; 1,267), Ghana (44,658; 276; 43,478), Guinea (9,526; 60; 8,574), Guinea-Bissau (2,205; 34; 1,127), Liberia (1,305; 82; 1,162), Mali (2,802; 126; 2,185), Niger (1,177; 69; 1,091), Nigeria (54,463; 1,027; 42,439), Senegal (13,826; 287; 9,553), Sierra Leone (2,029; 71; 1,600), Togo (1,434; 30; 1,055)