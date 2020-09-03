Video: "We have ridden" - Celebrating 10 years with Qhubeka

The 2020 Tour de France sees NTT Pro Cyling (NTTProCycling.com) celebrate 10 years of partnership with the Qhubeka Charity. A short film celebrating this moment was shown to our riders on the eve of the race, and has since also seen some of the "behind the scenes" footage from the team in Nice added in celebration of this milestone.

Please follow the following link to view the video, here. (https://bit.ly/2YY4Pzh)

This content can be used rights-free but we kindly request that you notify us should you intend to do so.

For further enquiries: Jean Smyth Head of Communications Email: jean@ryder.co.za Mobile: +27 63 4701 1710 or +31 625 739 033

About NTT Pro Cycling: Founded in 2007, NTT Pro Cycling (formerly Team Dimension Data for Qhubeka) (NTTProCycling.com) became the first-ever African cycling team to gain a WorldTour license, in 2016. With the support of our headline sponsor and technology innovation partner, NTT, we are the most purpose-driven, performance-led, and technology-enabled team in pro cycling today.

Our ambition is to continue to race at the highest levels in world cycling, to develop riders to realise their full potential and to inspire and motivate people across the African continent to ride bicycles.

We have bases in South Africa, Denmark, the Netherlands and Italy.

We also ride to raise awareness for Qhubeka, a global charity operating in South Africa, through our #BicyclesChangeLives campaign.

The hands on the back of the team race jersey are a reminder that every Qhubeka bicycle is a helping hand up to a beneficiary, which are provided through Qhubeka's learn-to-earn and work-to-earn programmes

About Qhubeka: Qhubeka (Qhubeka.org) is a charity that moves people forward with bicycles. People earn bicycles through our programmes, improving their access to schools, clinics and jobs. A bicycle is a tool that helps people to travel faster and further, and to carry more. In the face of extreme and persistent poverty, bicycles can change lives by helping to address socioeconomic challenges at the most basic level – helping people to get where they need to go.

About NTT Ltd.: NTT Ltd. (hello.global.ntt) is a global technology services company bringing together the expertise of leaders in the field, including NTT Communications, Dimension Data and NTT Security. We partner with organizations around the world to shape and achieve outcomes through intelligent technology solutions. For us, intelligent means data driven, connected, digital and secure. As a global ICT provider, we employ more than 40,000 people in a diverse and dynamic workplace and deliver services in over 200 countries and regions. Together we enable the connected future.

Visit us at our new website hello.global.ntt

All images attached to the press release can be used with the respective image credit in combination to this release.