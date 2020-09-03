American Soldier’s Dog Faces Deportation by CDC and Uncertain Fate

Animal Wellness Brands Logo Holly Gann, director of federal affairs at the Animal Wellness Foundation

CDC plans to deport Harley the dog; Dogs left without food or water for 3 days at O’Hare after CDC refuses to release dogs due to alleged paperwork issues

The CDC’s bizarre decision to deport Harley could be a death sentence for this innocent dog.” — Holly Gann, director of federal affairs at the Animal Wellness Foundation