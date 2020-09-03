Jeff Ber Featured in Exclusive Interview with Thrive Global
Entrepreneur and business consultant Jeff Ber shares how overcoming cancer inspired and empowered him to launch his own successful business.CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA , September 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entrepreneur Jeff Ber was recently interviewed by web publication Thrive Global regarding his battle with cancer and how it transformed his worldview, empowering him to launch his own consulting company. The interview, which covers both personal and professional aspects of Ber’s background, also includes practical advice for those looking to become entrepreneurs.
During the exclusive interview, Ber delivers powerful insights on what led him to his latest venture. “After I conquered testicular cancer, I learned to appreciate the small things in life,” Ber reports during the interview. “Life is short, and you can find inspiration in absolutely anything.” Now, he channels that inspiration into the delivery of innovative business solutions for his clients.
Other key topics spotlighted by Ber during the interview include how he maintains a solid work-life balance, how he manufactures inspiration in order to foster innovation, how he maintains an opportunity mindset, and how he cultivates encouragement to strategically motivate those around him.
Ber’s full interview was published on Thrive Global, a well-known publication launched by Huffington Post co-founder Ariana Huffington. The publication’s mission is to help individuals cultivate healthy, centered lifestyles that foster success and wellbeing. Common themes touch on work-life balance, stress, and positive business practices. The interview is currently featured in the “Community” section of the publication’s website.
https://thriveglobal.com/stories/jeff-ber-discusses-overcoming-trials-and-tribulations-to-reach-success-and-good-life-balance/
About Jeff Ber
Jeff Ber is a Calgary-based entrepreneur, business consultant, and cancer survivor. After overcoming testicular cancer, Ber decided to follow his passion and launched his first company. Now, as a business consultant with more than a decade of experience in the business management sector, Ber helps aspiring professionals launch successful entrepreneurial ventures.
An avid volunteer with a heart for helping others, Ber also currently serves as the Vice President of Operations at Oneball, a charitable organization dedicated to cultivating a network of support for men who have been diagnosed with testicular cancer.
Jeff Ber
Oneball
"..."
email us here