Lane Weinberg Speaks Out on His Passion for Photography
Lane Weinberg was recently featured in an exclusive interviewWILBRAHAM, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a recent interview with Thrive Global, photographer Lane Weinberg spoke about his passion for the industry and about the endless opportunities in the industry.
In 2008, Lane Weinberg launched his own photography company, Thisleftlane. He does not have a specific specialization, but enjoys taking photos of nature and landscapes and has been hired on many occasions to take portraits, wedding photos, and graduation photos.
In the interview, Mr. Weinberg shared how he grew up enjoying taking photos and truly honed his craft through school. He also shared advice for anyone starting in the photography industry.
“It is good to know the trends, but not following them. I think it’s important to make your own choices,” said Lane Weinberg.
“Do not be afraid to shoot what you’re passionate about. Your photos really do communicate sounds and words.”
He also explained that if he could change one thing about the industry, it would be to ensure there was less of a reliance on social media, as he believes that reliance is stunting creativity.
Finally, he left all readers with a piece of advice.
“Never give up. You must find passion where you can find it,” said Lane Weinberg.
“You cannot be afraid to go after your passions or else you’ll end up being 50 years with a huge gut thinking, where the hell did my life go? That is terrifying to me, waking up, being 60, like what the hell happened?”
For more information, visit https://thisleftlane.smugmug.com/.
About Lane Weinburg
Lane Weinberg is a photographer and technical services specialist from Wilbraham, Massachusetts. He launched his own photography business in 2008, Thisleftlane. He is frequently hired to take portraits and as an event photographer for weddings and graduations. He also enjoys taking nature and landscape photos. Lane also works as a technical services specialist for Nike. He holds an Associate’s degree in Fine Arts from Mt. Hood Community College and a Bachelor’s degree in Fine Arts with a focus on Photography from the University of Portland.
Lane Weinberg
Thisleftlane
