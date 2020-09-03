Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 832 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,221 in the last 365 days.

DMS Announces Upcoming E911 Grant Application Deadlines for Florida Counties

 

Florida Department of Management Services Announces Upcoming E911 Grant Application Deadlines for Florida Counties

 

TALLAHASSEE, FL – Today, the Florida Department of Management Services (DMS) announced upcoming deadlines for Florida counties to apply for available grants to support the installation and maintenance of Enhanced 911 (E911) systems. All Florida counties are eligible to apply for funding through the E911 State Grant Program, and counties with populations of less than 75,000 are eligible to apply for additional funding through the Rural County Grant Program.

“Under Governor DeSantis’ leadership, we are committed to improving interoperability among emergency communication systems across our state,” said Secretary Jonathan Satter, Florida Department of Management Services. “These grants are available to all Florida counties – including additional assistance to our rural communities – to continue investing in a safer Florida.”

The deadline for counties to apply for funding through the E911 State Grant Program is Tuesday, September 8, 2020; the deadline for eligible counties to apply for Rural County Grant Program funding is Thursday, October 1, 2020.

Since January 2020, more than $5.3 million has been awarded to 33 Florida counties, including 25 rural counties, to advance public safety in Florida. Apply, or learn more about E911 grants and past award recipients.

 

About DMS

The Department of Management Services (DMS) is the primary business and workforce services provider to Florida Government. DMS is proud to serve those who serve Florida, working every day to create efficiencies, value, and sustainable cost savings for Florida taxpayers. DMS staff take pride in providing excellent customer service and supporting agency priorities through innovation and technology.  For more information, visit www.dms.myflorida.com.

 ###

  

You just read:

DMS Announces Upcoming E911 Grant Application Deadlines for Florida Counties

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.