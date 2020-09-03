DMS Announces Upcoming E911 Grant Application Deadlines for Florida Counties

Florida Department of Management Services Announces Upcoming E911 Grant Application Deadlines for Florida Counties

TALLAHASSEE, FL – Today, the Florida Department of Management Services (DMS) announced upcoming deadlines for Florida counties to apply for available grants to support the installation and maintenance of Enhanced 911 (E911) systems. All Florida counties are eligible to apply for funding through the E911 State Grant Program, and counties with populations of less than 75,000 are eligible to apply for additional funding through the Rural County Grant Program.

“Under Governor DeSantis’ leadership, we are committed to improving interoperability among emergency communication systems across our state,” said Secretary Jonathan Satter, Florida Department of Management Services. “These grants are available to all Florida counties – including additional assistance to our rural communities – to continue investing in a safer Florida.”

The deadline for counties to apply for funding through the E911 State Grant Program is Tuesday, September 8, 2020; the deadline for eligible counties to apply for Rural County Grant Program funding is Thursday, October 1, 2020.

Since January 2020, more than $5.3 million has been awarded to 33 Florida counties, including 25 rural counties, to advance public safety in Florida. Apply, or learn more about E911 grants and past award recipients.

