Audit Court's obligations fulfilled - official

Luanda, ANGOLA, September 3 - Angola?s Audit Court (TC) confirmed Wednesday having reported its accounts for 2018-2019 activity to the National Assembly (AN), the body tasked with supervising its actions.,

Audit Court has complied with its tasks, as the institution submitted its 2018 general accounts report to the Parliament on 21 May 2019, said the institution’s Press Office consultant, Gonçalo Leitão.

Gonçalo Leitão statement came to contradict the news from “Mercado” in its 28 August Edition, titled “Tribunal de Contas não presta contas desde 2018”, Audit Court has not been fulfilling its obligation since 2018.

On July 16 this year, the institution submitted its report on accounts for 2019 activities, the official told a press conference.

With these activities, he said, together with the technical opinion to the General State Account, the TC presented its accounts of those two years, argued the official.

Gonçalo Leitão added that the Court of Auditors, as the supreme institution that oversees public finances, has been example and it presents on time its reports to the National Assembly.

TC also presents its reports to those at the level of international organisations of which it is a member, such as Afrosait (African Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions) and OISC/CPLP.

The state-owned institutions have until the end of this month (September) to render their accounts to the Court of Auditors.

In view of restrictive measures due to Covid-19, under the Presidential Decrees on the State of Emergency, such as the restriction of movement of people and goods, this body had extended the deadline for a three-month period, set to end late September.

As an alternative, the Court of Auditors has created, since last June, a Provisional Reception Center for Accountability at its facilities, located in Vila Alice, in Luanda.

According to the director of technical services, José Miguel, so far about 1,500 companies have already submitted their reports, accounting for 50% of the total number of institutions that submitted last year.

The political parties that participated in the 2017 elections have already sent their reports to the Court of Auditors, justifying their expenditures on the money allocated by the State.