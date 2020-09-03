Exiger's DDIQ Now Available on Carahsoft SEWP V and NASPO Contracts

Supply Chain Risk Management and Entity Due Diligence Artificial Intelligence Solutions Now Available to Federal, State and Local Government Agencies

/EIN News/ -- MCLEAN, Va. and RESTON, Va., Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exiger , the global leader in technology-enabled regulatory, financial crime, risk and compliance solutions, and Carahsoft Technology Corp ., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a strategic partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Exiger Federal Solutions’ premier public sector distributor and make the company’s industry-leading due diligence and supply chain risk management AI solutions available to Federal, state, and local governments through Carahsoft’s NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V and National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint contracts and the company’s reseller partners.



Government agencies are facing unprecedented challenges in understanding and prioritizing ever-evolving risks associated with their vendors and global supply chains at speed and scale. Designed by Exiger’s threat finance, risk and counterintelligence experts and technologists, DDIQ’s award-winning AI-powered platform is purpose-built to help public sector organizations accelerate and act on decisions with confidence. DDIQ identifies and illuminates supplier risks to include potential foreign influence and control (FOCI), product vulnerabilities, financial stability, fraud, civil and criminal activities, and other risks that are critical to government agencies.

“We are excited to partner with Carahsoft to strategically scale our software business in the public sector. The demand for Exiger’s technology has increased exponentially over the past 12 months,” said Jon Goldman, Senior VP, Exiger Public Sector. “DDIQ is transforming how clients conduct due diligence on suppliers and their underlying supply chains. In addition, our continuous monitoring capability allows clients to detect emerging threats in real time. DDIQ is allowing clients to monitor their vendor ecosystem at scale and get critical insights required for mission success.”

Exiger’s DDIQ is the preferred solution for government agencies, financial institutions, and corporations to conduct automated due diligence on employees, partners and companies at scale. DDIQ identifies, validates and analyzes global risk indicators by aggregating open source information, performing entity disambiguation, assessing available data and continuously monitoring ongoing risk to the companies and suppliers within a relevant supply chain network.

“Exiger’s DDIQ platform allows government agencies to gain new levels of insights into where risks exist within their supply chains,” said Ebben Yazel, Technology Alliances Manager – Innovative and Intelligence Solutions at Carahsoft. “As the public sector modernizes its IT infrastructure and eyes new solutions, being able to leverage the scale and speed that DDIQ’s AI-enabled solutions offer provides agencies the peace of mind of knowing their risk assessments are current and actionable. We look forward to working with Exiger and our reseller partners to optimize the due diligence strategies of Federal, state and local governments.”

Exiger’s software and services are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B and NASPO ValuePoint cooperative purchasing contract. For more information, contact the Exiger team at Carahsoft at (888) 662-2724 or Exiger@carahsoft.com ; or register for the Exiger and Carahsoft webinar “ Turning on the Light in Supply Chain Illumination ” behind held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 11:00 AM EDT.

About Exiger

Exiger is the global authority on financial crime and risk compliance introducing technology-enabled solutions to the market’s biggest compliance challenges. Exiger is changing the way banks, corporations and governmental agencies fight financial crime by combining industry expertise and artificial intelligence to root out bribery, corruption, sanctions violations, money laundering and terrorist financing. In recognition of the growing volume and complexity of data and regulations, Exiger is committed to working with clients to create a more sustainable compliance environment through its holistic and innovative approach to problem solving. Powering its Advisory, Diligence and Federal Solutions , Exiger has developed purpose-built technology — DDIQ and Insight 3PM — trained and deployed by its subject matter experts to accelerate the auditability, efficiency, quality and cost effectiveness of clients’ compliance operations. Exiger operates in six countries and ten cities around the world, including New York City, the Washington, D.C. metro area (Silver Spring and Tysons Corner), San Antonio, London, Toronto, Vancouver, Bucharest, Hong Kong and Singapore.

About Carahsoft



Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. As a top-performing GSA Schedule and SEWP, NASPO contract holder, Carahsoft serves as the Master Government Aggregator® for many of its best-of-breed technology vendors, supporting an extensive ecosystem of manufacturers, value-added resellers, system integrators and consulting partners committed to helping government agencies select and implement the best solution at the best possible value.

The company's dedicated Solutions Divisions proactively market, sell and deliver Exiger, VMware, Amazon Web Services, Palo Alto Networks, Symantec, Veritas, McAfee, Dell, Adobe, F5 Networks, Google Cloud, ServiceNow, Open Source, Micro Focus Government Solutions, SAP, Salesforce, and Innovative and Intelligence products and services, among others. Carahsoft is consistently recognized by its partners as a top revenue producer and is listed annually among the industry's fastest growing and largest firms by CRN, Inc., Forbes, Washington Technology, The Washington Post, Washington Business Journal, and Bloomberg Government. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook .

