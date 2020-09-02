SAVALI ISSUE 35: DATED 2 SEPTEMBER 2020 | SAVALI 35: ASO 2 SETEMA 2020.

SAMOA, September 2 - “THE BRIDGE OF FAITH,” – PM TUILA’EPA

By: Joshua Lafoa’i

“The Vaisigano Bridge is our “bridge of faith”, to span the uncertainty of now and a highly challenging future as we begin to forge a way through COVID 19.

“Together we can build a bridge to future prosperity,” says Prime Minister Tuilaepa Dr. Sailele Malielegaoi in his address to officially open the $44 million tala bridge financed by grant funding provided by the Government of Japan Vaisigano Bridge Friday.

As the gateway between the Matautu Harbor and the rest of the Apia Central Business District, the brand new climate and flood resilient bridge also resonates the Government’s impeccable financial accountability in spending grant funding to the letter as allocated by developments partners.

The Japanese funded project had been in the pipeline for Samoa since 2013, and seven years later, it’s become a reality.

“The completion of this project goes hand in hand with the long term vision of the Government of Samoa for the prosperity and future of our people,” continued from the podium.

“It is updated infrastructure to battle the harsh effects of natural disasters and especially the connection from the wharf at Matautu and the rest of the country,” he added.

On the local front, Tuilaepa complimented Samoa’s ingenuity and expertise acknowledging the contribution by 6 locally owned companies.

“The Vaisigano Bridge project not only ensured the up-skilling of national personnel but also offered employment opportunities to our workforce. As well, the construction of the new Vaisigano Bridge utilized materials and services provided by our local firms of Apia Concrete Products, Betham Brothers Enterprises and Ott Constructors,” he complimented.

The Vaisigano Bridge is part of a larger scale project that’s been under the Government’s watch for the last decade.

This includes upstream of the Vaisigano river and water catchment areas and Lelata bridge.

“The construction of the Vaisigano Bridge complements the continuing work under the Vaisigano Catchment project that uses a ridge to reef approach and is funded under climate finance facilities to enhance climate resilience of communities,” elaborated the Prime Minister. “Furthermore the Vaisigano Bridge adds complementarity to the recently upgraded Apia Port which was also funded by the Government of Japan. The Vaisigano catchment project will fund the upgrading of the Lelata Bridge.”

“I wish to thank all the businesses that had to withstand such a long time, your patience during this development is appreciated,” he concluded.

September 3, 2020