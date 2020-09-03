Shaftsbury Barracks // Embezzlement >$2,600.00

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS INCIDENT

CASE#: 20B302459

TROOPER RANK/FULL NAME: Trooper Shawn Sommers

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

DATE/TIME: June 6, 2020 – July 12, 2020

LOCATION: Pownal, VT

VIOLATION: Embezzlement

ACCUSED: Ryan K. Russell

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT

Victim: Pownal Village Market

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On July 26, 2020, at approximately 1450 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police –Shaftsbury Barracks were notified of a potential theft complaint on a Pownal Village Market Employee. Extensive investigation obtained approximately 100 surveillance videos, store records, and witness statements, indicating Ryan Russell embezzled over $2,600.00 worth of merchandise and funds from the Pownal Village Market. Russell was interviewed at the Shaftsbury Barracks on September 3, 2020, where he ultimately confessed to the crime. Russell was processed and issued a citation to appear in Bennington Superior Court- Criminal Division on December 21, 2020, at 0815 hours.

LODGED: No

BAIL: No

MUG SHOT: Attached

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: December 21, 2020, at 0815 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Shawn Sommers

Vermont State Police

Shaftsbury Field Station

96 Airport Road

Shaftsbury,VT 05262