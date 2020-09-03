Shaftsbury Barracks // Embezzlement >$2,600.00
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS INCIDENT
CASE#: 20B302459
TROOPER RANK/FULL NAME: Trooper Shawn Sommers
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421
DATE/TIME: June 6, 2020 – July 12, 2020
LOCATION: Pownal, VT
VIOLATION: Embezzlement
ACCUSED: Ryan K. Russell
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT
Victim: Pownal Village Market
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On July 26, 2020, at approximately 1450 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police –Shaftsbury Barracks were notified of a potential theft complaint on a Pownal Village Market Employee. Extensive investigation obtained approximately 100 surveillance videos, store records, and witness statements, indicating Ryan Russell embezzled over $2,600.00 worth of merchandise and funds from the Pownal Village Market. Russell was interviewed at the Shaftsbury Barracks on September 3, 2020, where he ultimately confessed to the crime. Russell was processed and issued a citation to appear in Bennington Superior Court- Criminal Division on December 21, 2020, at 0815 hours.
LODGED: No
BAIL: No
MUG SHOT: Attached
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: December 21, 2020, at 0815 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Shawn Sommers
Vermont State Police
Shaftsbury Field Station
96 Airport Road
Shaftsbury,VT 05262