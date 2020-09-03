Must-See Honduras Travel Destinations to Explore After COVID-19
As the COVID-19 restrictions lift, more people will be planning trips all around the world.SAN PEDRO SULA, HONDOURAS, September 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the COVID-19 restrictions lift, more people will be planning trips all around the world. For a destination that is both beautiful and affordable, Honduras is an excellent choice for your next vacation.
As the COVID-19 restrictions lift, more people will be planning trips all around the world. For a destination that is both beautiful and affordable, Honduras is an excellent choice for your next vacation.
Honduras is the second-largest country in Central America Honduras but is first in its beauty. The reefs and rainforests make Honduras the perfect place to visit for those who love adventure. For those who enjoy diving and swimming with dolphins, the Archipelago in Honduras is the ultimate place to visit. For those who are not as interested in water activities, there are plenty of opportunities to just lounge around in hammocks and relax. Mainland Honduras is filled with beautiful, Caribbean beaches, reserves, heritage sites, and exotic wildlife you won’t see anywhere else.
As can be seen, the beautiful country of Honduras is full of exciting attractions, making it challenging to plan the itinerary for your visit. Below are some of the must-see Honduras travel destinations any tourist should consider when planning a trip.
The Lenca Route
If you are looking for somewhere off the beaten path, the Lenca Route is often described as a magical destination. The western highlands of Honduras are home to the Lenca Indians and the 76 mile route takes travelers from Santa Rosa de Copan to La Esperanza with many stops in between. The Lenca Route features scenic drives, colonial cities, colorful markets, breathtaking architecture and welcoming indigenous people. This series of charming towns offer a glimpse at rural Honduras where life continues at the same pace as it did centuries ago. Truly Central America heritage at its best!
Lake Yojoa
Lake Yojoa is the largest lake in the country of Honduras, making it one of the attractions you just can't miss when you travel to the area. It is located between the cities of San Pedro Sula and Tegucigalpa and is easily accessible from the highway. Plenty of activities are available near the lake, including hiking, birdwatching, and fishing. There are also several excellent local restaurants and coffee plantations that you can visit nearby before you move on to your next stop on your Honduras travel itinerary.
Río Plátano Biosphere Reserve
Honduras travel does not get any better than the Río Plátano Biosphere Reserve. This is one of the best places in Honduras to explore the rainforest. In this area, which has been designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, you will also find mountainous regions and savannas. The Río Plátano Biosphere Reserve is home to more than 100 species of amphibians and reptiles, more than 700 species of vertebrates, and nearly 600 species of plants. The best way to be sure that you get the most out of your visit to the Río Plátano Biosphere Reserve is by taking advantage of a guided tour.
Jeannette Kawas National Park
Jeannette Kawas National Park, formerly known as Punta Sal, is yet another great national park in Honduras. This park is located in Tela and is only accessible by water. You can take a motor boat and enjoy an unforgettable one-day tour. It offers access to a multitude of wildlife, including monkeys, turtles, manatees, and birds. Take the time to explore a variety of different natural environments, including swampland, rainforests, coral reefs, lagoons, and wetlands. Boating and hiking are popular options for a memorable experience at this national park. You can choose to explore the area on your own or with the help of a guide.
Comayagua
Although many of the must-see destinations in Honduras are undeveloped and teeming with wildlife, it is also important to consider including city destinations on your Honduras travel itinerary. One such city is Comayagua, which is located between San Pedro Sula and Tegucigalpa. During the Spanish colonial period, Comayagua served as the capital of Honduras. In this city, you will have a chance to view stunning Spanish colonial architecture which includes a Spanish Baroque Cathedral and 4 16th century churches, Caxa Real building among others. You can also learn about the rich history of the area, including its strong Catholic traditions.
Pico Bonito National Park
No trip to Honduras is complete without a visit to Pico Bonito National Park. This park offers one of the highest mountain peaks in the entire country, as well as high-elevation cloud forests, tropical forests, and much more. Inside the park is also an eco-lodge that travelers can visit, as well as opportunities for whitewater rafting, kayaking, and other outdoor activities. On the national park border, you can find even more places to explore, such as cattle farms, rivers, and pineapple plantations.
Roatán
Roatán is a part of the Bay Islands of Honduras and is one of the most popular destinations for travelers. Even though Honduras´ official language is Spanish, the language spoken in Roatán is English. This island offers many places to explore, including both mountainous regions and beaches. If you choose to venture to this popular Honduras travel destination, you can enjoy snorkeling, diving, hiking, and much more. Many people travel to the area just to enjoy the breathtaking coral reefs. If you choose to spend several days on the island of Roatán, a range of lodging options are available to satisfy any Honduras travel budget.
Utila
Another Bay Island to add to your Honduras travel itinerary is Utila. Although not as trendy as Roatán among tourists, this destination still has plenty to offer. While on the island of Utila, you can spend time diving and enjoying gorgeous coral reefs. This is also an ideal location to look for whale sharks. On the island, you can find many dive shops, which offer a variety of professionally instructed PADI diving courses for all levels for divers. The worldwide known UDC is located in Utila. Undeveloped locations are available on the island as well for travelers with a more adventurous spirit.
Guanaja
The island of Guanaja is part of the Bay Islands, the insular department of Honduras. It is also known as the Venice of Honduras, due to its canals which are the only means of transportation. The beaches and the mountainous landscape of pine forests are of extraordinary beauty. Among the entertainment activities, we can highlight kite surfing, fly fishing, scuba diving, snorkeling, and of course, swimming in Guanaja´s waterfall, as its top attractions.
Copán ruins
The Copán ruins are one of the most popular and memorable sites in Honduras. These ancient Mayan ruins were first discovered in the 1500s and the location is now considered a UNESCO World Heritage Site. While exploring this area, you will be able to take in the sights and learn about the history of the Mayan civilization. When visiting the ruins, be sure to spend some time in the Museum of Mayan Sculpture, where you can view some of the artifacts that have been recovered from the site.
Roatán Institute for Marine Sciences
Found on the coast of Roatán, you will find the Roatán Institute of Marine Sciences, which facilitates education on marine ecology. It also offers a sought-after dolphin encounter experience that allows participants to enjoy a wide range of offerings such as the opportunity to dive with dolphins, swim with the dolphins, and even perform in a dolphin show at the end of the day.
Lancetilla Botanical Gardens
First established in the 1920s, the Lancetilla Botanical Gardens is the second largest tropical botanical garden attraction in the entire world. When you visit this attraction, you will be able to enjoy a variety of plants and trees, along with more than 200 species of birds. With so much wildlife, this is the perfect attraction to visit for a long relaxing walk. Plenty of well-marked trails are available, along with a swimming hole to help you cool off if the day is particularly hot.
Cayos Cochinos
Cayos Cochinos is an archipelago that may also be referred to as the "Hog Islands." This is a small group of cays and islands off the coast where you will find black coral reefs in a marine biological reserve. While exploring Cayos Cochinos, you can spend time birdwatching, hiking, diving, and snorkeling. A variety of lodging options are also available in the area.
COVID-19 may have temporarily suspended travel, but the restrictions won't last forever. When it is finally time to make your trip to Honduras, be sure to add the destinations above to your plans for a truly remarkable and memorable experience. To make the most of your trip to Honduras, consider consulting a travel professional who is familiar with the area. Please contact Honduras Travel for the best and most up-to-date information.
Below are the safety measures needed to enter the country from the Honduras Civil Air Transportation Agency.
To ensure the effectiveness of the biosecurity procedures implemented in air transport, an expeditious procedure has been established that involves new requirements in addition to the country's entry/exit requirements determined in the Immigration and Foreigners Act, which are:
Complete and submit the required information at https://prechequeo.inm.gob.hn
Complete and submit the migratory pre-registration
Complete and submit a Health Surveillance Record
Complete and submit an affidavit that will be submitted to the health provisions of the country.
Complete and submit the Customs Form
All passengers must present evidence of a negative result on the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test in real-time or quick test with a minimum specificity of 85%, Sensitivity 98% for COVID-19, performed in a period no longer than seventy-two (72) hours before entry into the country. In the event of an accident or force majeure, the passenger will undergo a clinical evaluation by International Health Office personnel.
Obligatory compliance with the protocol established in the International Health Regulations is expected at the time of entry into the country (clinical evaluation and mandatory quarantine) if the health authority so determines.
Compliance with the other biosecurity measures established in the Protocols of the Secretariat of State in the Health Office (obligatory use of mask) is required at all times.
All travelers must ensure that they meet the requirements for leaving the country and entering the country of destination.
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
+1 786-233-8220
email us here