Canadian wireless startup dotmobile™ welcomes Bounce screen protection plans to their marketplace – Back to school deal starting from $33/year

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vancouver-based Bounce is bringing their innovative insurance products to the dotmobile™ marketplace, joining brands like Speck, Mellow, and Razer. Bounce screen protection plans, unlike traditional insurance programs offered by carriers and retailers, cover both new and used smartphones. Every device in Canada is eligible for coverage, as long as the screen isn’t already broken.



“We are excited to partner with dotmobile™, a company that shares our values and is laser focused on providing Canadian wireless customers world-class solutions at a sensible price,” says Scott Walker, Founder of Bounce. “We’ve created an insurance plan that just focuses on the main issues, screen damage. Screen break accidents are by far the biggest reasons for claims in the insurance business.”

Bounce screen protection plans trim the fat from traditional phone insurance so Canadians can get broken screens fixed quickly.

“Traditional insurance companies profit from complicated policies. We take the opposite approach and focus on making the claim process as easy as possible for a customer. Get your phone repaired anywhere you want. Upload your repair receipt. And we pay you back in 24-hours,” explains Scott Walker, Founder of Bounce.

A promotional back-to-school rate is available through the dotmobile™ app. Annual plans start at the discounted price of $33 per year (less than $3/mo) for 2 screen replacements, and Bounce’s Elite Plan covers even the most expensive phones including the upcoming iPhone 12 for as little as $79 per year.

“Everyone should read their existing ‘phone insurance’ terms and conditions and consider cancelling it and signing up to the Bounce Screen Protection plan - you could save up to 70% and get the coverage you really need” says Algis Akstinas, Founder and CEO of dotmobile™.

A public alpha version of the dotmobile™ app is available now for Android and iOS. Any Canadian can download the app, no matter who their wireless service provider is today. Bounce screen protection plans are available for purchase in the app, which includes a curated marketplace that can detect the phone you are using and show compatible accessories and services. Wireless service subscriptions are not yet available.

“Almost two years ago, we set out to solve problem number one with phone insurance - broken screens. Am I going to lose my phone? Probably not. Will I crack the screen? It’s just a matter of time,” says Alex Bauman, Founder and CXO of dotmobile. “After talking to the big insurance companies - and getting nowhere - I was convinced we would have to build our own insurance product. Thankfully, our friends at Bounce had already created exactly the kind of protection plan we were dreaming of - optimized and relevant to what people really need.”

dotmobile™ is a CRTC-registered Proposed Full MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operator) that is building affordable and awesome wireless for Canadians. They currently have over eight thousand founding members who have signed up on their website or downloaded the app.

“Our launch as a wireless service provider is now in the hands of the CRTC. While we wait, we are making great progress with both the build of our dotmobile app and digital provider ecosystem. We are also happy that we can provide value to our founding members, the first 10k Canadians who join our member-powered project. Everyone should read their ‘phone insurance’ terms and conditions and consider cancelling it and signing up to the Bounce Screen Protection plan - you could save enough for a month of wireless service each year,” says Algis Akstinas, Founder and CEO of dotmobile™.

Data on Tap Inc. is building dotmobile™, a smart tiny telecom with a goal - to make wireless more affordable and awesome for youth, seniors, students, newcomers, visitors to the country, small businesses, and families that want to save. Data On Tap™, dotmobile™, dot.™ and the dotmobile™ logo are trademarks of Data On Tap Inc.

Download the dotmobile™ app at https://geni.us/dotmobile

For media inquiries please contact us at media@dotmobile.app

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f9d6b6df-2db6-433f-9d2b-c7a2726ff37b