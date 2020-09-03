COVID-19 Daily Update 9-3-2020

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources ( DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., on September 3, 2020, there have been 444,902 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 10,845 total cases and 237 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 64-year old female from Kanawha County, an 86-year old male from Kanawha County, a 95-year old female from Mercer County, a 60-year old female from Kanawha County, a 92-year old female from Kanawha County, a 95-year old male from Randolph County, and a 71-year old female from Lincoln County. "We grieve, together with their families, the tragic loss of these West Virginians,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

CASES PER COUNTY : Barbour (34), Berkeley (812), Boone (145), Braxton (9), Brooke (97), Cabell (560), Calhoun (12), Clay (27), Doddridge (7), Fayette (369), Gilmer (20), Grant (142), Greenbrier (106), Hampshire (92), Hancock (123), Hardy (75), Harrison (280), Jackson (205), Jefferson (373), Kanawha (1,553), Lewis (34), Lincoln (122), Logan (503), Marion (221), Marshall (133), Mason (120), McDowell (73), Mercer (323), Mineral (144), Mingo (262), Monongalia (1,259), Monroe (127), Morgan (38), Nicholas (53), Ohio (291), Pendleton (45), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (43), Preston (140), Putnam (307), Raleigh (377), Randolph (227), Ritchie (6), Roane (33), Summers (19), Taylor (108), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (45), Wayne (269), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (8), Wood (313), Wyoming (68).

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested . Such is the case of Lincoln and Wetzel counties in this report.