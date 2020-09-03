RODEO FX AND BLVD-MTL JOIN FORCES

Award-winning VFX house acquires audio, content and experiential studio

/EIN News/ -- Montreal, Quebec, Canada, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montréal’s independent visual effects powerhouse Rodeo FX has acquired local creative studio BLVD-MTL. Known for first-rate client services and award-winning audio, experiential and content production, BLVD-MTL will be joining the Rodeo FX group of creative services, which include its Advertising and Live Action divisions and the high-end photography studio Rodeo Production.

“Andres and I are both artists at heart and we both started our companies driven by creative excellence,” says Sébastien Moreau, CEO of Rodeo FX, about BLVD-MTL’s CEO and owner Andres Norambuena. “There’s a natural synergy between us and our new partnership fits perfectly with Rodeo’s values.” Sébastien began as a visual effects artist and Andres built his studio as a passionate sound engineer. The merging of these two reputable, locally owned companies will allow them to share large-scale production projects, as well as exchange technical savvy and offer clients a well-rounded, full-service creative studio.

Under Norambuena’s leadership, Rodeo FX, BLVD-MTL and Rodeo Production will consolidate all of their advertising, content and experiential activities. The company plans to promote their top-tier creative and technological expertise internationally and continue to attract ambitious projects from around the world.

“When we started discussions with Sébastien, it was a natural fit and we feel such pride in joining the Rodeo FX family,” says Norambuena. “We’re excited to join an independent Canadian company that puts the well-being and expression of its artists at the heart of its mission. Sébastien and I truly share a common vision for our work, our employees, and our clients.” For now, the BLVD-MTL team will keep their brand identity and continue to work independently as a separate entity, while gradually working towards combining all services. As BLVD-MTL’s current clients already know well, one of their greatest strengths has always been their responsiveness and accessibility. In fact, both companies have built solid reputations in the industry and share a passion for excellent client service and going the extra mile.

Recently nominated for several Emmy Awards, Rodeo FX now includes more than 650 employees and contributes to some of the world’s most renowned series and films from top Hollywood studios, while its boutique studio, Alchemy24, focuses on Quebec-based films and projects. For his part, Andres founded “Boogie” in 2006 as a sound studio, which later became BLVD-MTL, a full-service creative studio. They now have over 50 employees and work with the biggest agencies, delivering exceptional mixing, sound design, content and experience.

“We love what BLVD-MTL is creating and through this union, we plan to take our service offering to another level, pushing the boundaries of what we can deliver creatively even further,” says Moreau. “We’re confident that our shared values ​​and combined talents will benefit our employees, our clients, and ultimately, our creativity.”

These new partners are thrilled to start collaborating on exciting projects, and, most importantly, focus on the newly combined power of their creative DNA.

About Rodeo FX

Rodeo FX was recently nominated for three Emmy® Awards for its work on Stranger Things Season 3, Amazon’s Jack Ryan and Tales from the Loop series. Rodeo FX is a full-service, visual effects house for acclaimed films, groundbreaking series and unforgettable ads. Founded in 2006, Rodeo FX boasts close to 650 accomplished artists, with studios in Montréal, Los Angeles, Québec and Munich. Notable projects include Academy Award®-winner Blade Runner 2049, IT Chapter 2, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, Aquaman, Arrival, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, Stranger Things Season 3, Watchmen and Lovecraft Country. Rodeo FX recently won two VES Awards for its work on Netflix’s Stranger Things Season 3 and a 2019 VES Award for its work on Amazon’s Jack Ryan. Emmy® honours include three awards for Game of Thrones in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

For more information, please visit rodeofx.com

Contact:

Carmen King

PR & Communications Manager @ Rodeo FX

514-237-7927

cking@rodeofx.com

About BLVD-MTL

BLVD-MTL is an independent, Montréal-based creative studio that brings innovative content and interactive experiences to life. In addition to producing high-end content for the advertising industry, museums, sports teams and artists, it has the unique capacity to oversee all post-production aspects in-house.

From projection mapping to interactive light installations and emotional recognition, the studio specializes in technology-driven, immersive experiences and has been praised for their fully integrated audiovisual projects, including several Cannes Lions, ADCC and Marketing Awards, as well as Numix and CREA grand prizes. Established in 2006, it now employs 38 full-time artists and producers, as well as an internationally acclaimed roster of directors.

To learn more, visit https://blvd-mtl.com/

For more information:

Julie-Anne Cassidy

Director of Operations and New Business

Montreal: 514-250-7310 Toronto: 416-912-5650

julie-anne.cassidy@blvd-mtl.com

Attachments

Carmen King Rodeo FX 5142377927 cking@rodeofx.com