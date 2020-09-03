Covenant Physician Partners Selects Nextech's Ophthalmology EHR and ASC Solution

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nextech Systems , a leading provider of healthcare technology solutions for specialty providers, today announces their new alliance with Covenant Physician Partners, a premier physician services company with more than 2,000 associates and physicians nationwide. Nextech’s ophthalmology-specific electronic health record (EHR) IntelleChartPRO and ASC solution, have been selected to provide their ophthalmologists an efficient, integrated charting experience which can be uniformly deployed across additional practices as they continue to expand.



IntelleChartPRO is the industry’s most intuitive EHR, designed to mirror the problem-driven work­flows of ophthalmologists. Streamlined, configurable charting with highly specified, time-saving features increase documentation efficiency and charting accuracy, allowing users to spend more time focusing on providing an exceptional patient care experience.

“We are excited to partner with Nextech to provide our ophthalmology partners with a fully-integrated practice and ASC solution in one platform,” said Mark Kelly, Senior Vice President of Eye Care for Covenant. “This platform allows for us to improve patient care and coordination through the timely sharing and comparing of data across our facilities and professionals. By implementing Nextech’s fully integrated Electronic Health Record system we will create both practice efficiencies and cost savings while we continue to grow our ophthalmology footprint across the country.”

Covenant Physician Partners’ goal is to be the premier provider of physician services in the outpatient and practice settings. They work hard to deliver superior value to their patients, physicians, associates and communities (partners) by ensuring they are equipped with the best possible resources, including professional services and innovative technology.

“We are thrilled to work with Covenant Physician Partners to execute on their vision to streamline clinic and ASC communication and charting experience using our integrated, specialty-specific solutions” said Nextech’s Chief Revenue Officer, Wyn Partington. “We look forward to partnering with them to execute their vision for delivering outstanding outpatient and practice services.”

About Covenant Physician Partners

Founded in 2008 in Nashville, Tennessee, Covenant Physician Partners is a physician services company that partners with leading providers across the country to grow thriving practices and surgery centers while advancing clinical excellence. Covenant’s national network of leading practices and surgery centers across the outpatient care continuum brings operational expertise, financial backing and clinical best practices to fuel growth. Please visit CovenantPhysicianPartners.com for more information.

About Nextech

Nextech is the complete healthcare technology solution for specialty providers. Since 1997, Nextech has been focused on delivering intelligent, intuitive, integrated solutions that empower specialty physicians to maximize efficiency, optimize charting accuracy and increase overall practice profitability. Nextech services more than 11,000 physicians and over 60,000 office staff members in the clinical specialties of Ophthalmology, Dermatology, Orthopedics and Plastic Surgery.

For more information contact:

Wyn Partington

Chief Revenue Officer, Nextech

(813) 425-9260

marketing@nextech.com