CORRECTION - NAV CANADA restores nighttime service across the country

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline on Sept. 02, 2020 by NAV CANADA, please note that the headline of the table should have read "Aerodrome Advisory Service" and not "Remote Aerodrome Advisory Service". The corrected release follows:

NAV CANADA today announced that it will restore regular nighttime air navigation services in Red Deer, AB and Prince Albert, SK beginning September 3, 2020. With this announcement, regular nighttime service will now be restored across the country.



In May 2020, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic NAV CANADA temporarily suspended overnight air navigation services at 18 facilities, including air traffic control towers, flight service stations and locations which receive remote airport aerodrome advisory service. These measures reduced the exposure of NAV CANADA’s essential employees to the coronavirus, while ensuring that critical air navigation services remained available when they were most needed.

After considering both the regional public health environment and operational requirements, the temporary suspension of overnight air traffic services has been gradually lifted at all 18 facilities.

NAV CANADA remains fully committed to safeguarding the health of our employees and the resiliency of our services. The company will remain vigilant and regularly reassess the COVID-19 situation.

Quick Facts

Midnight operations will be restored at the following sites.

Aerodrome Advisory Service Site Effective Date Effective Time Red Deer, AB September 3, 2020 21:45 local Prince Albert, SK September 3, 2020 22:00 local

Pilots can receive detailed information about these new levels of service through NOTAM.

The need for temporary measures at sites will continue to be assessed based on the prevailing regional public health environment and operational considerations.

Safeguard measures, including enhanced cleaning protocols and restricting visitor access remains in effect at all NAV CANADA operational units.

About NAV CANADA

NAV CANADA is a private, not-for-profit company, established in 1996, providing air traffic control, airport advisory services, weather briefings and aeronautical information services for more than 18 million square kilometres of Canadian domestic and international airspace.

The Company is internationally recognized for its safety record, and technology innovation. Air traffic management systems developed by NAV CANADA are used by air navigation service providers in countries worldwide.

