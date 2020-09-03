Apogee Leads Energy Professionals on Actionable AI Technologies

Personalized Messaging Extends Goodwill and Improves Operational Costs

Dr. Roberts’ presentation titled “Artificial Intelligence, Deep Learning, Business Analytics, Neural Nets… Really?” explains in simple terms how AI technology developed specifically for energy companies can be used to improve decision making by both utilities and their customers. She uses real-world examples to demonstrate that rich and valuable insights can be computed from utility bill, meter and weather data, and, importantly, how to translate these insights into engaging communication with customers that brings beneficial results to utilities without draining already stressed human resources.

Roberts explained, “Artificial intelligence helps energy providers with automated decision making; they can use data analysis that includes utility bills and weather data to send personalized and proactive messaging to customers." She continued, “This pre-emptively helps avoid high bill complaints, predicts seasonal energy costs, sends energy-saving reminders, and alerts to hot weather events that help customers that may be struggling to pay bills.”

Energy companies using these technologies have proven a reduction in high bill calls by 15%, and many have used automated outbound messaging to curb energy use and reduce operating costs during peak demand events. As an added benefit, the system can find targets for heat pump upgrades or encourage upgrades to a new gas furnace.

Apogee Interactive is dedicated to helping utilities usher in positive change in the energy industry by providing accurate and innovative customer engagement software to hundreds of utilities across the US. Apogee’s outbound communications platform has successfully educated millions of energy customers and it has proven to help utilities reduce costs and improve brand perception.

