Mighty Line’s Vibrant and Impactful Social Distancing Floor Marking Products Take World by Storm
The signs have been highlighted by Kevin O’Leary and safety experts across the globe.
We couldn’t be more thrilled to have our durable floor marking products be recognized by some of the world’s most trusted safety and product experts”CLEVELAND, OHIO, USA, September 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mighty Line is pleased to announce its vibrant, informative, and impactful social distancing floor marking products have been rapidly taking the world by storm.
Based in Cleveland, Ohio, Mighty Line is a ShieldMark brand known for producing exceptionally durable floor tape and floor signs. The company solely specializes in the design, manufacturing, distribution, and sales of their renowned floor marking products – products that are several times thicker and long-lasting than the competition.
In the company’s most recent news, Might Line is thrilled to announce its renowned social distancing floor marking products are taking the world by storm – even catching the attention of Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary, the SafetyPro Podcast, and Warehouse Safety Tips Podcast and Video Podcast.
“We couldn’t be more thrilled to have our durable floor marking products be recognized by some of the world’s most trusted safety and product experts,” says founder of Mighty Line, Alec Goecke. “COVID-19 is creating a great deal of stress, worry, and anxiety for businesses across the world – a point we can relate to at Mighty Line, too. As such, we’ve made it our mission to help businesses meet safety regulations with the implementation of our durable, attractive, and impactful social distancing floor marking products. We hope that with the recognition of our products by O’Leary and safety experts, we can help businesses to feel more confident during these tumultuous times.”
Some of Mighty Line’s social distancing signs and COVID-19 signs include:
• “Please Keep Safe Distance 6 ft”
• “Please Wait Here”
• “Stop the Spread of COVID-19 – Practice Social Distancing”
• “Employees Only Beyond This Point”
• And dozens more in various sizes and messaging
For more information about Mighty Line, or to view the company’s entire line of social distancing floor marking products, please visit https://mightylinetape.com/collections/virus-prevention-floor-marking-signs-and-shapes.
About the Company
Mighty Line is a designer, manufacturer, and distributor of the most durable floor marking products on the market. All of the company’s products are proudly made in the United States, while offering a wide network of distribution and dealers who can fulfill orders in mere days – where competitors require weeks.
Mighty Line recently received its 3rd patent #10738220 on its durable floor tape
