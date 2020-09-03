Bridgeline’s Celebros Search Selected by Independent Pharmacy Group in Ireland

/EIN News/ -- WOBURN, Mass., Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a provider of cloud-based digital experience software, announced today that an independent pharmacy group in Ireland has selected its Celebros Search solution to power its eCommerce website.



The pharmacy group, based in Athlone, Ballinasloe, and Roscommon, started in 1969 and offers a full pharmacy as well as screening for blood pressure, diabetes, and asthma. It also sells the latest fragrance brands, toiletries, adult and baby products, health, wellness, and beauty products. Each one of its staff is well-trained to provide expert advice on general healthcare.

Celebros Search uses Natural Language Processing, machine learning and AI to improve search results. These advanced features allow the software to develop algorithms that map out the customer’s journey and improve the accuracy of the search results they are presented with.

Celebros Search is mobile-friendly, boosting transactions from users on smartphones and tablets, and very flexible, with the ability to be seamlessly integrate with any eCommerce platform, such as abcommerce, Magento, Shopify, OXID, Hybris, among others.

Ari Kahn, Bridgeline Digital's CEO, says, “This new win is very exciting for Bridgeline, as we continue to work with more and more pharmacies in Ireland and throughout Europe as well as strengthen our partnerships with eCommerce platforms.”

Bridgeline Digital, The Digital Engagement Company, helps customers maximize the performance of their omni-channel digital experience - from websites and intranets to online stores and campaigns. Bridgeline's Unbound platform deeply integrates Web Content Management, eCommerce, Marketing Automation, Site Search, Community Portals, Social Media Management, Translation and Web Analytics to help organizations deliver digital experiences that attract, engage, nurture and convert their customers across all channels and streamline business operations. Headquartered in Woburn, Mass., Bridgeline has thousands of quality customers that range from small- and medium-sized organizations to Fortune 1000 companies. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com or call (800) 603-9936.