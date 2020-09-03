BrainStorm to Present at Scientific Conferences in September

/EIN News/ -- Advanced Therapies & Expo 2020 on September 9



CIRM 2020 Grantee Meeting on September 14

Collaborations That Transform MS Webinar on September 24

NEW YORK, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI), a leading developer of adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that it will deliver virtual presentations during Advanced Therapies & Expo 2020, September 9, at the 2020 CIRM Grantee Meeting, September 14, 2020, and at the WuXi Apptec Collaborations That Transform Meeting focusing on Multiple Sclerosis, September 24, 2020.

Advanced Therapies & Expo Presentation Title: Stem Cells for neurological applications, clinical and stem cells-based product development Presenter: Ralph Kern MD MHSc, President and Chief Medical Officer Time: September 9 at 10am BST Webcast: https://www.terrapinn.com/congress/advanced-therapies/index.stm Session: Channel 4 – Stem Cells & Regenerative Medicine Panel: Stem Cells & Regenerative Medicine Q&A Presenter: Ralph Kern MD MHSc, President and Chief Medical Officer Time: September 9 at 1-1.30pm BST Session: Channel 4 – Stem Cells & Regenerative Medicine 2020 CIRM Grantee Meeting Presenter: Ralph Kern, MD, MHSc, President and Chief Medical Officer Time: September 14 at 9.40 – 9.55am PT (panel discussion 10.25 - 10.40am PT) Webcast: Register here to get access to the Zoom link. Session: Neurodegenerative Diseases WuXi Apptec- Collaborations That Transform Meeting (Multiple Sclerosis) Presenter: Ralph Kern, MD, MHSc, President and Chief Medical Officer Time: September 24, 2020 10:30 AM– 12:30 PM ET Webcast: Link will be posted on the Events and Presentations page of Brainstorm’s corporate website when available (panel discussion to follow)

Participants can view the presentations via the event links and those unable to join will have access to an archived link on the Company's Events and Presentation webpage after the conclusion of the conferences.



BrainStorm is the recipient a non-dilutive grant of $16 million by California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM) to support the ongoing Phase 3 study of NurOwn®, for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

About BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is a leading developer of innovative autologous adult stem cell therapeutics for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The Company holds the rights to clinical development and commercialization of the NurOwn technology platform used to produce autologous MSC-NTF cells through an exclusive, worldwide licensing agreement. Autologous MSC-NTF cells have received Orphan Drug status designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). BrainStorm has fully enrolled a Phase 3 pivotal trial in ALS (NCT03280056), investigating repeat-administration of autologous MSC-NTF cells at six U.S. sites supported by a grant from the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM CLIN2-0989). The pivotal study is intended to support a filing for U.S. FDA approval of autologous MSC-NTF cells in ALS. BrainStorm also recently received U.S. FDA clearance to initiate a Phase 2 open-label multicenter trial in progressive multiple sclerosis (MS). The Phase 2 study of autologous MSC-NTF cells in patients with progressive MS (NCT03799718) started enrollment in March 2019. For more information, visit the company's website at www.brainstorm-cell.com

