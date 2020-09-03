Health Records on iPhone Now Available for MTBC’s talkEHR Patients

/EIN News/ -- SOMERSET, N.J., Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MTBC, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTBC) (Nasdaq: MTBCP), a leading provider of cloud-based healthcare IT solutions and services, including telehealth, announced today it is offering Health Records on iPhone through its talkEHR platform. Health Records brings together hospitals, clinics, and the existing Apple Health app to make it easy for patients to see their available medical data, from multiple providers, whenever they choose. The Health Records feature is part of the Health app, which also shows activity, heart rate, nutrition, and other health data consolidated from iPhone, Apple Watch and HealthKit-enabled third-party apps. Health Records is available for iPhone users running iOS 11.3 or higher.



talkEHR is a cloud-based electronic health record, medical billing, and telehealth software platform that streamlines clinical and financial workflows for medical practices. Patients can stay connected to their healthcare provider through talkEHR’s Personal Health Record app and, now with the power of Health Records for iPhone, can aggregate their health records on their iPhone for a more holistic view of their health. MTBC is dedicated to helping providers enhance the patient experience , and supporting Health Records on iPhone gives providers the ability to give their patients even greater access to their data.

Traditionally, patients’ medical records are held in multiple locations, requiring patients to log into each care provider’s website and piece together the information manually. Health Records creates a direct connection between medical institutions and patient’s iPhone, allowing them to see a central view of their allergies, conditions, immunizations, lab results, medications, procedures, and vitals. It also notifies patients when their data is updated.

Health Records on iPhone was designed to protect patients’ privacy through utilizing a direct, encrypted connection between the user’s iPhone and the healthcare organization. Downloaded health records data is stored on-device and encrypted with the user’s iPhone passcode, Touch ID, or Face ID. Apple worked with the healthcare community to take a consumer-friendly approach, creating Health Records based on FHIR (Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources), a standard for transferring electronic medical records.

“We are thrilled to offer Health Records on iPhone to enhance data sharing across the industry,” said Hadi Chaudhry, President and Director for MTBC. “True industry-wide interoperability, backed by FHIR standards, is the future of better data access and shared insights across the healthcare space. MTBC intends to continue its work with industry leaders to make health data easily accessible to providers and patients alike.”

Patients can access Health Records from within the Health app and can download their health records by selecting MTBC and authenticating with their patient portal username and password.

For more information on Health Records, visit https://www.apple.com/healthcare/health-records/

About MTBC

MTBC is a healthcare information technology company that provides a full suite of proprietary cloud-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers and hospitals throughout the United States. Our Software-as-a-Service (or SaaS) platform includes revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health record (EHR), business intelligence, telehealth and patient experience management (PXM) solutions for high-performance medical groups. MTBC helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and make better business and clinical decisions, allowing them to improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. MTBC’s common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “MTBC,” and its Series A Preferred Stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “MTBCP.”

For additional information, please visit our website at www.mtbc.com . To view MTBC's latest investor presentation, read press releases, and listen to interviews with management, please visit ir.mtbc.com.

