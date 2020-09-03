SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Barr Law Group Investigating the Officers and Directors of NGHC, GOCO, PSTX, and PROG; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- If you own any of the above stocks and would like to discuss your legal rights, please email leo@barrlaw.com or call (619) 400-4966.



National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC)

The investigation of National General Holdings Corp. concerns its potential sale to The Allstate Corporation for $34.50 per share. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, National General shareholders will receive $32.00 per share in cash and closing dividends expected to be $2.50 per share.

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

The investigation of GoHealth, Inc. concerns potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its IPO on July 15, 2020 in which it sold approximately 43.5 million shares for $21.00 per share raising nearly $914 million. On August 21, 2020, GoHealth reported its first quarterly earnings since its IPO, announcing a net loss of $22.9 million in the second quarter compared to net income of $15.3 million in the prior-year period. On August 26, 2020, GoHealth opened at $14.49, a 30% decline from its IPO price.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX)

The investigation of Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. concerns potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its IPO on July 10, 2020 in which it issued 14 million shares for $16.00 per share. On August 18, 2020, Poseida announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had placed a clinical hold on its Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating the autologous CAR-T therapy P-PSMA-101 in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer due to a patient’s death. On this news, Poseida’s stock fell 30.31%, to close at $9.06 on August 18, 2020.

Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG)

The investigation of Progenity, Inc. concerns potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its IPO on June 6, 2020 in which it sold approximately 6.7 million shares for $15.00 per share. On August 13, 2020, Progenity issued a press release announcing its second quarter 2020 results, revealing a wide miss on revenue compared to analysts’ estimates. The Company disclosed that “second-quarter revenues reflected a $10.3 million accrual for refunds to government payors,” related to a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice and several states to resolve claims that Progenity had fraudulently billed federal healthcare programs for prenatal tests and provided kickbacks to physicians to induce them to order Progenity tests for their patients. On this news, Progenity shares fell almost 14%, to close at $7.71 per share on August 14, 2020.

