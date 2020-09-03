Mayo Clinic expands collaboration with Viome to include heart disease, obesity and insomnia

Expanded partnership to explore deeper relationship between personalized precision nutrition and chronic disease

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viome, a research-driven precision healthcare company, today announced that it has expanded its collaboration with Mayo Clinic beyond the initial focus of obesity and insomnia. The focus of the expansion is to utilize Viome’s therapeutics platform to better understand the role of microbial, mitochondrial and human gene functions that lead to heart disease, and to explore the potential of Viome’s AI-driven personalized nutrition and other lifestyle changes in helping subsequent recovery from heart disease.



The research team at the Mayo clinic will leverage Viome’s transcriptomics technology and artificial intelligence expertise along with Mayo Clinic’s medical expertise to enable a better understanding of how nutrition affects obesity, insomnia and heart disease, and explore the effectiveness of Viome’s personalized precision nutrition as a strategy to help in treatment, and possibly even prevention, of these diseases.

“Everything we do at Viome is in an effort to create a world where illness is optional, focusing on the critical role nutrition can play in preventing and reversing chronic disease. This partnership is no exception,” states Naveen Jain, CEO and founder of Viome. “Through this collaboration with Mayo Clinic, an iconic organization committed to providing the best patient care, we aim to amplify the critical importance of personalized nutrition and its direct impact on people suffering from heart disease and subsequent recovery.”

This initiative will utilize Viome’s AI technology and insights into the gut microbiome, oral microbiome and human gene expressions in combination with Mayo Clinic’s research resources. The study will be led by Virend Somers, M.D., Ph.D., director of the Cardiovascular Facility and the Sleep Facility within Mayo Clinic’s Center for Clinical and Translational Science.

By exploring the role of nutrition in chronic diseases, the collaboration will open up the possibility of developing personalized strategies and interventions to help in their management.

Mayo Clinic and Dr. Somers have a financial interest in the technology referenced in this news release. Mayo Clinic will use any revenue it receives to support its not-for-profit mission in patient care, education and research.

About Viome

Viome is on a mission to help people understand what they uniquely need to be healthy through analysis of their unique biology in areas like the gut microbiome, and cellular and mitochondrial health. The ultimate goal is to prevent and reverse chronic diseases such as depression, obesity, heart diseases, autoimmune diseases, and diabetes, and empower people to live healthier lives. Over 150,000 customers have already benefitted from Viome’s intelligence services. The company has created a breakthrough therapeutics platform that combines advanced Metatranscriptomic sequencing technology developed at the Los Alamos National Laboratories with powerful Artificial Intelligence and Translation Science knowledge.