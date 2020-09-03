NAPA Earns Fourth Consecutive #1 Ranking for Anesthesia Management Services in Black Book Survey

/EIN News/ -- MELVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) is the top-ranked Anesthesia Management Services outsourcing vendor in the 2020 Black Book Survey, maintaining its first-place position for the fourth consecutive year. NAPA is one of the leading single-specialty anesthesia and perioperative management companies in the U.S. Founded in 1986, we now provide services to more than 500 facilities in more than 20 states.



The annual survey is conducted by Black Book Market Research LLC, an independent third party, which uses crowdsourcing methodology to collect and measure client experience data from 360,000 ballots representing healthcare professionals, clinicians, and consumers across the U.S. Black Book scores ballots and audits results for 18 key performance areas of operational excellence to determine rankings and provide qualitative insight into the healthcare industry’s top vendors. Results for the Anesthesia Management Services category were scored from ballots cast by nearly 5,000 C-suite executives, hospital board members, and senior managers from more than 700 hospitals and inpatient organizations.

John F. Di Capua, MD, CEO of NAPA, said: “We are honored to be ranked first among outsourcing vendors for Anesthesia Management Services in 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020. This acknowledgement from our hospital, ASC, and practice partners, as well as healthcare professionals across the industry, is a testament to the deep commitment our clinical and corporate staff demonstrate every day in the service of delivering exceptional patient experiences. Every member of our nationwide clinical team brings our mission and core values to the bedside, supported by dedicated and highly experienced leadership and administrative teams. Together, we strive to promote patient safety and quality outcomes and add value to the relationships we are privileged to have with our healthcare partners.”

About North American Partners in Anesthesia

As a clinician-led organization, North American Partners in Anesthesia is redefining healthcare, delivering unsurpassed excellence to its partners and patients every day. Since its founding by physicians in 1986, NAPA has grown to become one of the nation’s leading single-specialty anesthesia and perioperative management companies, serving nearly 3 million patients annually in more than 500 healthcare facilities in 20 states and the District of Columbia. For more information, please visit NAPAanesthesia.com .