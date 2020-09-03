MasterBeat Corporation Announces Butler Consultants Has Completed the Company’s Comprehensive Business Plan to Source and Obtain Traditional High Capital Funding & Asset Backed Loans

/EIN News/ -- MIRAMAR BEACH, FL, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- MasterBeat Corporation (OTC: MSTO), a company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, precious metals, collectible classic automobiles, and other tangible assets, through its subsidiary SBQ Holdings, LLC, is pleased to announce the completion of its comprehensive business plan prepared with expert collaboration from the renowned Butler Consultants. The business plan will be advantageous, even essential, to source and secure traditional, asset backed high capital funding.



The comprehensive business plan will be made available for shareholders at www.masterbeatcorp.com.

SBQ Holdings, LLC business model, and distinct operating philosophy, includes real estate, collectible automobiles and precious metal acquisitions. Due to rapidly, unforeseen market conditions, the real estate division of SBQ has evolved and grown into creating a REIT style company, initially focusing on multifamily assets via the acquisition, development, and roll out of multifamily communities in tier 2 and 3 supply-constricted markets that the typical middle class family can afford.

In just the past six months, market conditions have drastically changed due to COVID-19 and many cities being overrun with violence and property destruction, among other unforeseen market shifts. These market conditions have seen real estate buyers and renters rapidly flee tier 1 locations creating unprecedented demand and supply shortages in tier 2 and 3 markets. These conditions have created enormous growth opportunities in these markets which promise strong rent growth and significant asset appreciation.

SBQ is in the right place at the right time to capitalize on these shifting market conditions. SBQ’s management and partners have a recognized real estate development track record and the ability to overcome local, municipal, and community roadblocks. The finalization of SBQ’s comprehensive business plan paired with management’s experience and relationships with some of the largest multi-family builders and developers in the United States creates a massive advantage and opportunity for Masterbeat Corp. and its shareholders.

“Our evolving strategy and five-year plan is designed to grow revenues, deliver asset appreciation and achieve rapid profitability for our shareholders. The finalization of our custom, yet comprehensive plan, in addition to our audited financials, has positioned our company for tremendous growth. All of our milestones, to date, will allow us to source and secure traditional high capital financing and asset backed loans to rapidly execute our business model,” stated Josh Tannariello, CEO of Masterbeat Corp. “We are confident in our strategy, and our ability to grow SBQ Holdings’ real estate asset portfolio creating a sustainable, profitable asset acquisition company that can deliver market value and dividends to our shareholders. In the coming months, we will be announcing additional management and advisory board members made up of real estate professionals including: realtors, general contractors, developers, and well known multi-family unit builders.

About MasterBeat Corp.

MasterBeat Corporation (OTC: MSTO), incorporated under the laws of Delaware, is a publicly traded company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, precious metals, and other tangible assets. The company believes its progressive approach to an old school model, especially in this market based on fragile earnings multiples and uncertainty, to acquire hard, tangible assets will not only offer long term capital appreciation but also deliver revenues, profits, and self-sustainability.

