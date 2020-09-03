How the Pandemic Brought the Future of Work into the Present

Brandon Hall Group releases new study: Transitioning to the New Realities of the COVID-19 Experience.

/EIN News/ -- Boca Raton, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Because of COVID-19, the increased use of technology and long-predicted dispersal of the workforce happened rapidly over about four months, according to Brandon Hall Group research. Overall, more than 75% of organizations say at least half their employees are working remotely; for businesses with more than 5,000 employees, that figure climbs to over 80%.

“Given the speed and enormity of this change, the transition has gone incredibly well for most organizations,” said Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke. “The majority are focusing heavily — and wisely — on employee well-being, inclusion, engagement and recognition.”

Many business leaders predicted employee engagement and productivity would plummet. Instead, 58% of organizations overall say productivity stayed about the same or increased.

While employees may return to onsite work over the next several months, the percentage of organizations with at least half their employees working from home will be 116% higher than before the pandemic, according to Brandon Hall Group research.

“Employers now manage two realities — a revamped workplace and a still-evolving remote work environment,” said Brandon Hall Group’s SVP of Research Claude Werder. “Organizations are now laser-focused on assessing and fostering engagement and well-being, and ensuring an inclusive and welcoming workplace,” he added.

In addition to providing a picture of the current state based on quantitative and qualitative data from the 2020 Brandon Hall Group’s COVID-19 Study, several high-level strategies on how to transition to the new realities of the COVID-19 experience are also revealed in the summary.

