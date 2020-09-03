Assessing and Managing Adolescent Suicidal Behavior: New Approaches - A Free Webinar from the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

/EIN News/ -- New York, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation is hosting a free webinar “Assessing and Managing Adolescent Suicidal Behavior: New Approaches” on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, from 2pm to 3pm ET. David A. Brent, M.D., Distinguished Professor at the University of Pittsburgh and recipient of the 2006 Ruane Prize for Outstanding Achievement in Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Research, will be the presenter.

It is hard to prevent adolescent suicide because most suicidal youth present in non-mental health settings, where there is often a lack of personnel trained in assessing and managing suicidal behavior. Another challenge is that assessment currently relies almost entirely on youth self-report. In this webinar Dr. Brent will discuss some new approaches to assessment and management, including use of adaptive screening in emergency settings, application of machine learning to electronic health records to identify individuals at high risk for imminent suicidal behavior, use of functional neuroimaging to identify unique neural signatures of suicidal thoughts, and application of a safety planning app that helps protect youth against acting on suicidal urges. Jeffrey Borenstein, M.D., President and CEO of the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation and Host and Executive Producer of the public television series “Healthy Minds,” will be the moderator. Join by phone or on the web at bbrf.org/septemberwebinar.

This webinar is part of a series of free monthly “Meet the Scientist” webinars on the latest developments in psychiatry offered by the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation. Please use #BBRFWebinar when sharing or posting about our Meet the Scientist Webinars on social media.

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation awards research grants to develop improved treatments, cures, and methods of prevention for mental illness. These illnesses include addiction, ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, depression, eating disorders, OCD, PTSD, and schizophrenia, as well as research on suicide prevention. Since 1987, the Foundation has awarded more than $418 million to fund more than 5,000 leading scientists around the world, which has led to over $4 billion in additional funding. 100% of every dollar donated for research is invested in research grants. BBRF operating expenses are covered by separate foundation grants. BBRF is the producer of the Emmy® nominated public television series Healthy Minds with Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein, which aims to remove the stigma of mental illness and demonstrate that with help, there is hope.

