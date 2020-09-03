Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
WW to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' Future of Technology Series

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WW International, Inc. (Nasdaq: WW), a global wellness company powered by the world's leading commercial weight management program, today announced that it will present at the following virtual investor conference.

KeyBanc Capital Markets' Future of Technology Series
Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 11:20 a.m. ET
Presenters: Mindy Grossman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Nick Hotchkin, Chief Financial Officer, Operating Officer, North America & President, Emerging Markets

The presentation will be accessible via live audio webcast on the Company's corporate website at corporate.ww.com in the Investors section under Presentations and Events. An archive of the webcast will be available on this site for 30 days.

About WW International, Inc.
WW – Weight Watchers reimagined – is a global wellness company powered by the world’s leading commercial weight management program. We inspire millions of people to adopt healthy habits for real life. Through our engaging tech-enabled experience and face-to-face group workshops, members follow our livable and sustainable program of healthy eating, physical activity, and a helpful mindset. Leveraging more than five decades of experience in building inspired communities and our deep expertise in behavioral science, we aim to democratize wellness and to deliver wellness for all. To learn more about the WW approach to healthy living, please visit ww.com. For more information about our global business, visit our corporate website at corporate.ww.com.     

For more information, contact:
Investors:
Corey Kinger
corey.kinger@ww.com

