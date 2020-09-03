Ritchey Metals to Implement Sage X3 to Deliver Real-Time Data and Streamline Operations

/EIN News/ -- Preferred U.S. metal supplier implements Sage X3 to reduce its operation cost by over $200,000 a year



ATLANTA, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sage , the market leader in cloud business management solutions, today announced that Ritchey Metals will implement Sage X3, an intuitive and customizable ERP solution, to support the company’s rapid growth and deploy a unified data strategy across its business operations.

Established in 1965, Ritchey Metals is a preferred supplier of zinc, aluminum, and non-ferrous alloys across the die casting, electroplating and steel coating industries.

With the help of Ascend Business Services , Ritchey Metals is implementing Sage X3, with the aim to manage its entire manufacturing operation with a data-driven approach — from electronic data exchange (EDI) to inventory, sales, and financials. With Sage, Ritchey Metals will foster more collaboration across its growing workforce and aims to reduce its operation cost by over $200,000 a year.

“Sage X3’s innovative technology will play a critical role in accelerating the growth of our business,” said Stephen Ritchey, President, Ritchey Metals. “Data lives at the core of our operations and with Sage, we’re confident that we’ll be able to leverage real-time data to gain competitive advantages in our industry and continue to thrive in an uncertain time.”

Ritchey Metals traditionally has relied upon a number of disparate systems and often struggled to generate reliable and accurate data to efficiently run its operations. The company needed an innovative ERP system to unify data across numerous systems and streamline processes to let them handle market volatility in raw metal pricing.

Sage X3 will also allow Ritchey Metals to deliver intelligent reporting tools, allowing the company to confidently forecast inventory, streamline its supply chain and manage its various business units more efficiently. With Sage X3, Ritchey Metals will be able to minimize inventory expense while improving response time to customer orders and inquiries, the reporting tools will enable them to focus on leveraging key business data to empower its leadership team to achieve its strategic goals.

As manufacturers build more agility into their supply chains, organizations like Ritchey Metals are in prime position to leverage the most innovative technologies to help them succeed in their digital journey.

Additional resources:

