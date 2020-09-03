Make The Last Long Weekend of Summer A Safe One – Drive, Ride and Boat Sober

/EIN News/ -- OAKVILLE, Ontario, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Canadians gear up for the Labour Day holiday weekend, MADD Canada is urging everyone to keep roads, trails and waterways safe by never driving or riding impaired.



“We wish everyone a happy and safe Labour Day weekend,” said MADD Canada National President Jaymie-Lyne Hancock. “However you are celebrating it, please do so responsibly. Leave the driving to someone sober if you’ve been consuming alcohol, cannabis or other drugs.”

Canadians can do their part to prevent impaired driving this holiday weekend by:

Never operating a car, boat, ATV or any other vehicle while impaired;

Never riding with a driver who is impaired;

Calling 911 to report suspected impaired drivers.

Every year, hundreds of people are killed and thousands are injured in crashes involving alcohol and/or drugs. Ms. Hancock knows this devastation all too well. Her brother, D.J. Hancock, was killed by an impaired driver in 2013.

“If that driver had made a different decision and handed his keys to someone sober, my brother would still be here,” Ms. Hancock said. “These tragic deaths and injuries caused by impaired driving are entirely preventable.”



Leave the driving to someone sober this weekend. Call an Uber or a cab, arrange a designated driver, take public transit or stay the night. Anyone looking for a safe, sober and reliable ride home at the push of a button can check out Uber , MADD Canada’s Official Designated Driving App.

About MADD Canada

MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in more than 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. To learn more, visit www.madd.ca .

