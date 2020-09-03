Energy Focus to Present at Two September Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference on September 14th



SOLON, Ohio, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI), a leader in sustainable LED lighting and lighting control technologies, today announced that management will present at the following two investor conferences during September.

H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference (Virtual Conference)

Energy Focus will be featured as a presenting company at this virtual conference. James Tu, Chairman and CEO of Energy Focus, will provide an overview of the Company's business during the live presentation and will be available, along with President and CFO Tod Nestor, to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference.

Date: Monday, September 14th

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/hcw7/efoi/1592203

MicroCap Leadership Summit

The Energy Focus presentation will be made by Chairman & CEO James Tu.

Date: Friday, September 25th

The MicroCap Leadership Summit utilizes a small group format whereby the Company will present to approximately 50 retail and institutional microcap investors throughout the day. The Company's investor presentation will be accessible on the “Investors” page of the Energy Focus website, located at http://investors.energyfocus.com .

For more information about the MicroCap Leadership Summit, please visit: http://microcapclub.com/summit/ .

About H.C. Wainwright:

H.C. Wainwright is a full‐service investment bank dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. H.C. Wainwright & Co. also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. According to Sagient Research Systems, H.C. Wainwright’s team is ranked as the #1 Placement Agent in terms of aggregate CMPO (confidentially marketed public offering), RD (registered direct offering) and PIPE (private investment in public equity) executed cumulatively since 1998.

About MicroCapClub:

MicroCapClub is an exclusive forum for experienced microcap investors focused on microcap companies (sub $300m market cap) trading on United States, Canadian, European, and Australian equity marketplaces. MicroCapClub was created to be a platform for experienced microcap investors to share and discuss stock ideas. Investors can join our community by applying to become a member or subscribing to gain instant view only access. MicroCapClub’s mission is to foster the highest quality microcap investor Community, produce Educational content for investors, and promote better Leadership in the microcap arena. For more information, visit http://microcapclub.com

About Energy Focus:

Energy Focus is an industry-leading innovator of sustainable LED lighting and lighting control technologies and solutions. As the creator of the first flicker-free LED lamps, Energy Focus develops high quality LED lighting products that provide extensive energy and maintenance savings, as well as aesthetics, safety, health and sustainability benefits over conventional lighting. Our EnFocus™ lighting control platform enables existing and new buildings to provide quality, convenient and affordable dimmable and color tunable circadian and human-centric lighting capabilities. Energy Focus customers include U.S. and foreign navies, U.S. federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, as well as Fortune 500 companies. Since 2007, Energy Focus has installed approximately 900,000 lighting products across U.S. Navy fleet, including TLEDs, waterline security lights, explosion-proof globes and berth lights, saving more than five million gallons of fuel and 300,000 man-hours in lighting maintenance annually. Energy Focus is headquartered in Solon, Ohio. For more information, visit our website at www.energyfocus.com.

