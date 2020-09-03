Cassava Sciences Announces New Patent Grant

Patent Protection Runs Through Year 2037, Plus Extensions

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAVA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on Alzheimer’s disease, today announced it was granted U.S. Patent No. 10,760,052 on September 1, 2020. These patent claims are directed to inhibiting a TLR4-mediated immune response though use of one or more unique filamin A binding molecules.



Cassava Sciences’ lead drug candidate, sumifilam, is a novel molecule. The Company’s patent protection in the area of filamin-binding molecules currently runs through 2037, plus extensions, and now includes seven issued patents plus related patent filings and applications.

Sumifilam was discovered in-house. Cassava Sciences owns worldwide development and commercial rights to its research programs in Alzheimer’s disease, and related technologies, without royalty obligations to any third-party.

About Alzheimer's Disease

Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive brain disorder that destroys memory and thinking skills. Currently, there are no drug therapies to halt Alzheimer’s disease, much less reverse its course. In the U.S. alone, approximately 5.8 million people are currently living with Alzheimer’s disease, and approximately 487,000 people age 65 or older developed Alzheimer’s in 2019.1 The number of people living with Alzheimer’s disease is expected to grow dramatically in the years ahead, resulting in a growing social and economic burden.2

________________

1, 2 Source: Alzheimer’s Association. 2019 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures. Available online at: https://www.alz.org/media/documents/alzheimers-facts-and-figures-2019-r.pdf

About Sumifilam (formerly, PTI-125)

Cassava Sciences’ lead therapeutic product candidate is for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. Sumifilam is a proprietary, small molecule (oral) drug that restores the normal shape and function of altered filamin A (FLNA), a scaffolding protein, in the brain. Altered FLNA in the brain disrupts the normal function of neurons, leading to Alzheimer’s pathology, neurodegeneration and neuroinflammation. The underlying science is published in peer-reviewed scientific journals, including Journal of Neuroscience, Neurobiology of Aging, Journal of Biological Chemistry, Neuroimmunology and Neuroinflammation and Journal of Prevention of Alzheimer’s Disease.

About SavaDx

SavaDx is Cassava Sciences’ investigational diagnostic to detect Alzheimer’s disease. The goal of SavaDx is to make the detection of Alzheimer’s as simple as getting a blood test, possibly years before the appearance of any overt clinical symptoms.

About Cassava Sciences, Inc.

Cassava Sciences’ mission is to discover and develop innovations for chronic, neurodegenerative conditions. Over the past 10 years, Cassava Sciences has combined state-of-the-art technology with new insights in neurobiology to develop novel solutions for Alzheimer’s disease. Both sumifilam and SavaDx are substantially funded by research grant awards from the National Institutes of Health.

For more information, please visit: https://www.CassavaSciences.com

For More Information Contact:

Eric Schoen, Chief Financial Officer

Cassava Sciences, Inc.

eschoen@CassavaSciences.com

(512) 501-2450