Andrew Gyorda on Hollis Pharmacy’s New Drop Box Location for the Holiday Cards for Our Military Challenge

Hollis Pharmacy has a greeting card drop box for the Holiday Cards for Our Military Challenge, shares community pharmacist Andrew GyordaHAMPTON FALLS, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andrew Gyorda is pleased to announce that Hollis Pharmacy and General Store has a touch free drop box for the Holiday Cards 4 Our Military Challenge. The drop box was installed in July.
The goal of Holiday Cards for our Military Challenge is the collection and delivery of personalized expressions of respect, caring, and gratitude to active duty military in all five branches of the U.S. Armed Services.
Andrew is happy that Hollis Pharmacy can act as a community hub to drop off these cards that will be delivered in time for the winter holidays.
“Our troops abroad often feel quite disconnected from their own families and friends because they can’t tell them where they are,” says Mr. Gyorda. Each card is handwritten and unique. All express the sentiment of gratitude that we Americans, safe at home, have for the soldiers and sailors whose work enables us to live in peace.
“We are delighted to support this effort of delivering holiday wishes and gratitude to our valiant protectors.”
For more information, visit https://www.hollispharmacynh.com/.
About Andrew Gyorda
For the past four years, Andrew Gyorda has been a pharmacist and operator of Hollis Pharmacy in Hollis, New Hampshire. Hollis Pharmacy is an independent business which nurtures and supports other grassroots endeavors. This sweeping movement, begun by Hollis resident Laura Landerman-Garber, is now in its third year. Andrew looks for unique ways to reach out to the community and has made the pharmacy a drop-off location for local food banks as well.
