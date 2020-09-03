Anything Technologies Media, Inc.’s Subsidiary, Sonoran Flower, Harvests an Estimated 5 Million Feminized Hemp Seeds

/EIN News/ -- TUCSON, AZ, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE ‒ Anything Technologies Media, Inc. (OTC: EXMT) subsidiary, Sonoran Flower, announced today that the company has harvested 5 million feminized Hemp seeds from their 12,000 sq ft Arizona based facility. The estimated value of the seed inventory is $2,500,000 and will be sold through their retail and wholesale sales channels.

The Sonoran Flower indoor facility can grow seven to eight crops annually with a growing time of 7.5 weeks. The operation is run by a core team of experienced cannabis and hemp growers who have been together since its inception 3 years ago. Careful protocols are followed to prevent any contamination of the genetic strains. The facility has 7 flower rooms ensuring the integrity of each strain and allows the flexibility to grow up to 5 strains at any given time. Production averages 400 pounds of seeds every 7.5 weeks in addition to the byproduct of the drying process which is the flower trim that is eventually turned into CBD distillate.

“For the first time in our history we have an opportunity to aggressively expand our business,” said the President of Sonoran Flower, Lee Katterman. “The uncertainty of the pandemic sidelined many hemp operations that decided to skip this year's first crop and left us with their inventory of seeds. Seeds have up to a 3-year shelf life but our selling point is our diversity of strains and consistent quality. We test our seeds to ensure they meet our standard of a 95% germination rate. Some of our seeds we have in stock are the coveted CBD-G strain which fetch a premium price of $1.00 or more per seed. We also work with a genetic botanist that can customize our seeds to meet our customers’ specific needs. We couldn't be happier with our selection.”

“We are truly a seed to sale company,” said Rick Wilson, CEO of Anything Technologies Media, Inc. “This harvest represents the first time that we have qualified seed for sale. These seeds give us an incredible amount of flexibility to market and expand our brand. Our strains are highly coveted and as we onboard more products like our CBD infused water brand, we envision a synergy between both subsidiaries where enhanced water sales will demand more and more of our own CBD product. Timing is everything and while the pandemic caused uncertainty for many CBD operators, many suspended their planting, ultimately leaving a market void that we are well-positioned to fill. Whether it’s new operations looking to get in the market or entrenched players looking to restart operations, we can fulfill the demand. During the pandemic, we beefed up our marketing department and plan on unveiling our extensive social media and marketing plan in the coming weeks.”

To Buy Sonoran Flower CBD Products go to: https://sonoranflower.com/store or call 520-303-HEMP (4367)

About Sonoran Flower LLC: https://sonoranflower.com/store

Sonoran Flower was built on the belief that nature holds everything we need to heal. We are a multifaceted organization that cultivates, processes, and sells wholesale and retail hemp goods. We procure and produce top-quality hemp seeds, smokable hemp flower, hemp biomass, distillates, isolates, and products such as vape, lotions, salves, and Hemp beverages.

About Amethyst Beverage: https://www.amethystbeverage.com/

Amethyst Beverage, a Reno, NV based business, was established in October 2016 mostly as a directive to support a Philanthropy effort toward Cancer associated with Children and Adults. A portion of all sales will be contributed to several organizations nationally.

Currently, Amethyst Beverage is the only water in the marketplace to carry Patented, USDA Organic, Vegan, and Kosher certifications, and is also the only flavored (Strawberry/Watermelon, Orange/Mango, Pineapple/Coconut, Cran/Razz, Cucumber/Mint, and Peach) alkaline water with fulvic acid containing 70 ionic minerals as well.

Please follow Sonoran Flower on Instagram @ https://www.instagram.com/azgrowbros/

Follow us on Twitter @ https://twitter.com/anythingtechmed

Follow us on Instagram @ https://www.instagram.com/anythingcbdmeds/

and Facebook @ https://www.facebook.com/AnythingTechMed/

About Anything Technologies Media, Inc.

Anything Technologies Media is a manufacturing and marketing company involved in the sales and marketing of CBD Health products and software applications. ATM is the parent company of subsidiary Corporations and is focused on partnerships and acquisitions in new technologies and manufacturing sectors. The company and partners each have their own professional management team with extensive backgrounds in finance, manufacturing, marketing and distribution. ATM's goal is to combine the expertise of our team members to create a cohesive force, which will carry the company forward in the marketplace.

https://anythingtechnologiesmedia.com/tech-market/

NinjaQuestion on Instagram @ https://www.instagram.com/ninjaquestion/

