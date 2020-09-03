Workplace Options Develops Resuming School Resource Guide for Parents

/EIN News/ -- RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There are many unknowns as students head back to class this year. Will schools be able to enforce social distancing on campus? How will families handle remote learning? While there are no easy answers, Workplace Options has created Resuming School During COVID-19: A Resource Guide for Parents to help parents navigate the uncertainties.



A global provider of employee wellbeing support solutions, Workplace Options knows firsthand how heavily this back-to-school season has weighed on parents. Resuming School During COVID-19 was developed to help lighten the load by providing parents with practical tips and resources regarding child care, work-life balance, and alternative learning options. The guide also takes parents through a decision-making process to determine whether remote learning or in-school learning works best for them.

"One of the most important things we do in the guide is let parents know that there are no right or wrong choices here," explains Alan King, President and CEO of Workplace Options. "We want parents to feel supported in whatever decisions they make and encourage them to prioritize their own self-care in the midst of all of this."

In addition to making Resuming School During COVID-19 available to client companies and their employees, Workplace Options has also shared it publicly on the COVID-19 Community Resources section of its website. In fact, throughout the pandemic, the company has provided complimentary resources on its site including webinars, resource guides, and articles covering timely topics like emotional wellbeing, remote work, and management best practices.

"In times like this it is important for our community to pull together," shares King. "Providing these resources is one way Workplace Options can share its expertise and help our neighbors through a challenging time."

