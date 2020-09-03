Molecular Templates to Participate in September Virtual Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Molecular Templates, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTEM, “Molecular Templates” or “MTEM”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of the company’s proprietary engineered toxin bodies (ETBs), which are differentiated, targeted, biologic therapeutics for cancer and other serious diseases, today announced that it will deliver presentations at the Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference and the Morgan Stanley 18th Annual Global Healthcare Conference. In addition, management will be available for virtual 1on1 meetings at the Citi 15th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference and Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit.



Citi 15th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference Conference Dates: September 8 - 11 Available for 1on1 meetings on September 9 Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference Conference Dates:

Presentation Date:

September 15 - 17

September 15

2.40pm ET Morgan Stanley 18th Annual Global Healthcare Conference Conference Dates:

Presentation Date:

September 14 – 18

September 17

11.45am ET Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit Conference Dates: September 21 - 23 Available for 1on1 meetings

The Cantor Fitzgerald and Morgan Stanley presentations will be webcast live and may be accessed via a link on the Molecular Templates website in the Investors section under Events . Additionally, replays of the webcasts will be available on the corporate website following the conferences.



About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates is a clinical-stage company focused on the discovery and development of targeted biologic therapeutics. Our proprietary drug platform technology, known as engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs, leverages the resident biology of a genetically engineered form of Shiga-like Toxin A subunit to create novel therapies with potent and differentiated mechanisms of action for cancer and other serious diseases.

Investor Contact:



Adam Cutler

Chief Financial Officer

adam.cutler@mtem.com

862-204-4006

