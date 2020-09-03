Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 787 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,180 in the last 365 days.

Molecular Templates to Participate in September Virtual Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Molecular Templates, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTEM, “Molecular Templates” or “MTEM”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of the company’s proprietary engineered toxin bodies (ETBs), which are differentiated, targeted, biologic therapeutics for cancer and other serious diseases, today announced that it will deliver presentations at the Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference and the Morgan Stanley 18th Annual Global Healthcare Conference. In addition, management will be available for virtual 1on1 meetings at the Citi 15th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference and Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit.

Citi 15th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference
Conference Dates: September 8 - 11
Available for 1on1 meetings on September 9
   
Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference
Conference Dates:
Presentation Date:
Time:		 September 15 - 17
September 15
2.40pm ET
   
Morgan Stanley 18th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Conference Dates:
Presentation Date:
Time:              		September 14 – 18
September 17
11.45am ET
   
Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit
Conference Dates: September 21 - 23
Available for 1on1 meetings

The Cantor Fitzgerald and Morgan Stanley presentations will be webcast live and may be accessed via a link on the Molecular Templates website in the Investors section under Events.  Additionally, replays of the webcasts will be available on the corporate website following the conferences. 

About Molecular Templates 
Molecular Templates is a clinical-stage company focused on the discovery and development of targeted biologic therapeutics. Our proprietary drug platform technology, known as engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs, leverages the resident biology of a genetically engineered form of Shiga-like Toxin A subunit to create novel therapies with potent and differentiated mechanisms of action for cancer and other serious diseases.

Investor Contact:

Adam Cutler
Chief Financial Officer
adam.cutler@mtem.com
862-204-4006

Source: Molecular Templates, Inc.

Primary Logo

You just read:

Molecular Templates to Participate in September Virtual Investor Conferences

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.