Atreca to Present at Two Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 03, 2020 -- Atreca, Inc. (Atreca) (NASDAQ: BCEL), a biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapeutics generated through a unique discovery platform based on interrogation of the active human immune response, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:



H.C. Wainwright & Co. 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference 2020

Wednesday, September 16, 2020

Presentation time: 3:30 p.m. EDT

Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Healthcare Conference 2020

Thursday, September 17, 2020

Presentation time: 3:30 p.m. EDT

A live audio webcast of each presentation can be accessed through the Events & Presentations section of the Company's website at ir.atreca.com . An archived replay of each webcast will be available on the Company's website for 90 days following the live presentations.

About Atreca, Inc.

Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics generated by its differentiated discovery platform. Atreca’s platform allows access to an unexplored landscape in oncology through the identification of unique antibody-target pairs generated by the human immune system during an active immune response against tumors. These antibodies provide the basis for first-in-class therapeutic candidates, such as our lead product candidate ATRC-101. A Phase 1b study evaluating ATRC-101 in multiple solid tumor cancers is currently enrolling patients. For more information on Atreca, please visit www.atreca.com .

