X4 Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Three September Virtual Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: XFOR), a leader in the discovery and development of novel therapies targeting diseases resulting from dysfunction of the CXCR4 pathway, today announced that its management team will participate in the following September virtual investor conferences: Citi 15th Annual BioPharma Conference, Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference and Oppenheimer & Co. Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit.



Details are as follows:

Conference: Citi 15th Annual BioPharma Conference

Date: September 9 – 10, 2020

1x1 meetings only

Conference: Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

Date: September 15, 2020

Time: 9:20 AM ET

Conference: Oppenheimer & Co. Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit

Date: September 21, 2020

Time: 11:40 AM ET

Fireside chat

Live webcasts of the presentation at the Cantor Fitzgerald-sponsored event and the fireside chat at the Oppenheimer & Co. Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit will be available on the investors section of the X4 Pharmaceuticals’ website at www.x4pharma.com. After the live webcasts, the events will remain archived on the X4 Pharmaceuticals’ website for approximately 90 days.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company and a leader in the discovery and development of novel therapies for the treatment of diseases resulting from dysfunction of the CXCR4 pathway, with a focus on rare diseases and those with limited treatment options. The Company’s lead candidate, mavorixafor, is a first-in-class, small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4 being developed as a once-daily oral therapy. X4 believes that inhibition of the CXCR4 receptor creates the potential for mavorixafor to provide therapeutic benefit across a wide variety of diseases, including primary immunodeficiencies and certain types of cancer. The efficacy and safety of mavorixafor, dosed once daily, is currently being evaluated in a global Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with WHIM syndrome, and in two Phase 1b clinical trials – in combination with ibrutinib in patients with Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia, and as monotherapy in patients with Severe Congenital Neutropenia (SCN). X4 is continuing to leverage its insights into CXCR4 biology at its corporate headquarters in Cambridge, Massachusetts and at its research facility in Vienna, Austria, and is discovering and developing additional product candidates. For more information, please visit www.x4pharma.com.

