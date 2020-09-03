ShotSpotter Sets September 2020 Financial Conference Schedule
/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Calif., Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSTI), the leader in acoustic gunshot detection and precision policing solutions that help law enforcement officials and security personnel prevent and reduce gun violence, is scheduled to participate at the following virtual financial conferences during September 2020:
9th Annual Gateway Conference
Presenting on Thursday, September 10 at 1:30 p.m. ET; one-on-one meetings held the same day
4th Annual Lake Street Capital Markets Best Ideas Growth (BIG4) Conference
Holding one-on-one meetings on Thursday, September 17
About ShotSpotter, Inc.
ShotSpotter (NASDAQ: SSTI) provides acoustic gunshot detection and precision-policing solutions to help law enforcement officials and security personnel prevent and reduce gun violence and make communities, campuses and facilities safer. The company’s flagship product, ShotSpotter® Flex™, is the leading gunshot detection, location and forensic system trusted by over 100 cities. ShotSpotter® Missions™ uses artificial intelligence-driven analysis to dynamically direct patrol resources to areas of greatest risk and helps to improve officer accountability and deter crime. ShotSpotter has been designated a Great Place to Work® Company.
