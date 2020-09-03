Neumentum Announces Two Poster Presentations for Novel Non-opioid, Non-NSAID Analgesic Drug Candidate at PAINWeek 2020

/EIN News/ -- MORRISTOWN, N.J., Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neumentum Inc. , a pharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the way pain is treated – without opioids – will present two posters with data on NTM-006, a new chemical entity (NCE) non-opioid, non-NSAID analgesic candidate that may have the potential to replace opioids, at PAINWeek 2020 Live Virtual Conference, being held on September 11-13, 2020.



The following poster presentations will be available on the PAINWeek 2020 website:

Summary of the Preclinical Pharmacology of NTM-006 (formerly JNJ-10450232): A Novel Orally-Active Non-Opioid Analgesic

Presenter: Robert B. Raffa, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of Neumentum

Poster ID: 20



Presenter: Robert B. Raffa, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of Neumentum Poster ID: 20 Efficacy and Safety of NTM-006 in a Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo- and Active-Controlled Trial in Moderate to Severe Pain after Third Molar Extraction

Presenter: Ilona Steigerwald, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Neumentum

Poster ID: 22

For further information, please visit https://www.painweek.org/

“We are making significant advances with our portfolio of assets that provide benefits of safe and effective pain management,” said Scott Shively, Chief Executive Officer of Neumentum. “With continued research, we are striving to develop novel non-opioid products to treat pain, both in the U.S. and around the world.”

“Chronic pain significantly impacts the lives of many Americans,” said Dr. Joseph Pergolizzi, Executive Chairman of Neumentum. “Our mission at Neumentum is to develop options that reduce pain, improve outcomes, and address the unmet needs of chronic and acute pain,” he added.

Neumentum’s NTM-006 is a non-opioid, non-NSAID, non-gabapentinoid NCE, with a novel mechanism of action, which has demonstrated analgesic activity in a phase IIa study. It is in development targeting a once-daily, orally administered treatment for chronic neuropathic and nociplastic pain. Neumentum is also developing NTM-001, a novel, alcohol-free formulation of ketorolac in a convenient to use pre-mixed bag for continuous 24 hours IV infusion, for the treatment of moderately severe acute pain requiring analgesia at the opioid level, usually in a postoperative setting with the benefit of consistent pain relief without the risks associated with opioids, or the disadvantages of bolus ketorolac.

Neumentum recently shared a corporate update on the progression of its pipeline of non-opioid analgesic programs.

About Neumentum: Addressing a National Health Emergency

Opioid use is considered a critical public health concern in the US. In 2018, 9.9 million people over age of 12 reported misusing prescription opioid pain relievers1, and opioids were involved in 46,802 overdose deaths2. Opioids also account for over 305,000 emergency department visits annually for non-fatal overdoses3. Despite these staggering statistics, and the frequently reported opioid-induced side effects such as nausea, vomiting, constipation and somnolence, 168 million prescriptions– over 51 prescriptions per 100 Americans–were written for opioids in 20184.

Neumentum is dedicated to becoming a leading non-opioid analgesic and neurology specialty pharmaceutical company with product candidates that have the potential to provide the benefits of safe and effective pain management, without the risks for abuse, misuse and diversion seen with opioids or the opioid-induced side effects including potentially life-threatening respiratory depression. Neumentum is led by a world-wide executive team of biotech and pharmaceutical industry leaders who have extensive experience in pain and neurology, from drug development through commercialization. For more information, visit www.Neumentum.com .

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Scott Shively

CEO & Co-founder

scottshively@neumentum.com

(833) NEUPAIN

MEDIA CONTACT:

Surabhi Verma

Westwicke, an ICR company

Surabhi.Verma@westwicke.com

646-677-1825