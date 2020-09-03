Revised 2021 INFINITI QX80 brings added style, tech and luxury to the full-size SUV segment

New ‘SENSORY,’ ‘PREMIUM SELECT’ and ‘LUXE’ grades



/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the 2021 model year, the INFINITI QX80 full-size SUV offered in the United States has been improved with added equipment, innovative new technologies and stylish features befitting its luxury status. INFINITI has announced the MSRP for the new 2021 QX80 full-size luxury SUV, which has been updated to push boundaries with distinct exterior and interior features. The 2WD QX80 will start at $66,750 and the All-Mode® 4WD will be $67,850.

A new ‘SENSORY’ grade sits at the top of the revised QX80 line-up. Occupants will experience a sumptuous cabin featuring quilted semi-aniline leather-appointed seats, Charcoal Burl trim and a new graphite tricot headliner for a handcrafted, tailored feel. The exterior features stylish 22-inch forged alloy wheels and chrome mirror caps, both of which add to the QX80’s elegant appearance. INFINITI’s Hydraulic Body Motion Control System is also included for enhanced cornering stability and a smoother ride at all speeds.

The new ‘PREMIUM SELECT’ grade brings a series of exterior trim enhancements first seen on the limited-run 2020 QX80 ‘Edition 30.’ Dark chrome and black highlights the QX80’s front grille, fender vents, door mirror caps and rear tailgate strip. The commanding stance is heightened with the fitment of dark chrome 22-inch forged alloy wheels. Three stylish interior trim colors are also available; including ‘Graphite’ and new ‘Truffle Brown’ and ‘Sahara Stone’ with a revised Matte Brown accent trim.

The QX80’s entry-level ‘LUXE’ grade features a range of standard driver-assist technologies available as standard. Blind Spot Intervention® (BSI®), Lane Departure Prevention (LDP), Distance Control Assist (DCA), a Rear Seat Belt Reminder and an updated Intelligent Cruise Control system are all included, while Android Auto™ and Apple CarPlay™ continue to bring enhanced connectivity across the QX80 range.

All grades now feature the second generation of INFINITI’s innovative Smart Rearview Mirror (SRVM) system. SRVM, which first appeared on the QX80 with the model’s last major update in 2018, switches between a regular mirror and an LCD monitor to display a high-definition image from a rear-mounted camera. It enables drivers to see clearly when passengers, cargo or lighting conditions obstruct the driver’s rear view. A wider 9.6-inch diameter display, high resolution camera and LED Flicker Mitigation Technology ensure enhanced visibility for added confidence behind the wheel.

INFINITI QX80 in summary

The INFINITI QX80 is a full-size luxury SUV – the flagship of the INFINITI range. It combines bold proportions and a commanding exterior design with a spacious, high quality cabin with room for seven or eight passengers. Effortless performance, advanced drive-assist technologies and taut yet refined dynamics allow for a relaxing and confidence-inspiring drive.

With a powerful 5.6-liter V8 engine driving the rear or both axles, the QX80 is a consummate performer in all driving conditions. A smooth-shifting seven-speed automatic transmission seamlessly channels the engine’s ample power and torque reserves for an assured feeling of control behind the wheel. From travelling on the highway, towing a heavy load or traversing tough off road passes, the QX80 brings hand-crafted luxury, utility and sophistication for up to eight passengers.

Produced in Kyushu, Japan, INFINITI sold more than 23,000 QX80s in 2019, with top-selling regions including North America (20,260 units), the Middle East (1,650) and Eastern Europe (1,216).

The 2021 QX80 will be available from INFINITI showrooms across the United States in fall 2020. Full details can be found at www.INFINITI.com .

