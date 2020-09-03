Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Intercept to Present at September Investor Conference

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:ICPT), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases, today announced that Mark Pruzanski, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer and Sandip Kapadia, Chief Financial Officer of Intercept, will present at the Wells Fargo 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the investor page of Intercept’s website at http://ir.interceptpharma.com. An audio archive of the webcast will also be available on Intercept’s website for approximately two weeks.

The company will also host meetings at Baird’s 2020 Global Healthcare Conference on September 9, 2020 and Citi’s Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference on September 10, 2020.

About Intercept
Intercept is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases, including primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Founded in 2002 in New York, Intercept has operations in the United States, Europe and Canada. For more information, please visit www.interceptpharma.com or connect with the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

