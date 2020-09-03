BioDelivery Sciences to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences
/EIN News/ -- RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSI), a rapidly growing specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to patients living with serious and complex chronic conditions, today announced that Jeffrey Bailey, Interim Chief Executive Officer, and Terry Coelho, Chief Financial Officer, will present at two upcoming virtual investor conferences in September. The management team will also host one-on-one investor meetings at the conferences.
Presentation Details:
Event: H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investor Conference
Date: Monday, September 14, 2020
Time: 12:30pm Eastern Time
Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/hcw7/bdsi/1590962
Event: Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference
Date: Thursday, September 17, 2020
Time: 11:20am Eastern Time
Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2495/37347
A replay of the presentations will be archived on the Company's website and made available for 60 days.
ABOUT BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL, INC.
BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSI) is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to patients living with chronic conditions. BDSI has built a portfolio of products that includes utilizing its novel and proprietary BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA®) technology to develop and commercialize, either on its own or in partnership with third parties, new applications of proven therapies aimed at addressing important unmet medical needs. BDSI's marketed products address serious and debilitating conditions, including chronic pain and opioid-induced constipation.
