OpSec Security Introduces Peter Waker, SVP and GM OpSec’s Authentication Division

/EIN News/ -- LANCASTER, Pa., Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpSec Security, Inc. the global leader in physical and digital anti-counterfeiting and brand protection solutions, would like to introduce Peter Waker, SVP and GM OpSec Security’s Authentication Business Division as a new member to our Executive team.



Throughout his career, Peter has held a variety of senior management roles across both Fortune 500 and start-up companies. His most recent role was Managing Product Director at De La Rue Ltd, and prior to that he held several business leadership positions at E.I. du Pont Nemours and Company over a period of 12 years. Peter has extensive experience in developing and implementing innovative growth strategies and building successful teams.

“I am excited to be part of the OpSec Security team and provide leadership in our customer’s efforts to reduce counterfeiting,” said Waker. “OpSec Security is organizing itself into a comprehensive provider of solutions to help establish product authenticity and brand trust across the globe, benefiting legitimate Brand owners, Governments, and consumers alike. I am thrilled to be part of the team.”

Dr. Selva Selvaratnam, CEO OpSec Security said, “Peter is a perfect fit with OpSec Security, because of his years of experience in the authentication business. His significant management experience with strong, innovative companies will be a significant benefit to OpSec Security as we accelerate our initiatives; strengthening our position as the innovative leader in markets we currently serve, and future markets we have set our sights on.”

About OpSec Security

For nearly forty years, brands, institutions, and governments around the world have relied on OpSec Security to ensure the integrity of goods and documents. In a world of rising fraud and black-market alternatives, we are the layer of truth that powers revenue-generating relationships. This is only possible through a unique combination of proven security experience, deep industry expertise, the market’s broadest range of solutions, and a commitment to ongoing innovation. For more information please visit www.opsecsecurity.com . Follow OpSec Security on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4c8f1501-e739-4a00-b666-616ec52a8998

For further information, contact: OpSec Security, Inc. Branddy Spence Director, Corporate Communications bspence@opsecsecurity.com (410) 917-8943