Landstar to Participate in Cowen 2020 Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference

/EIN News/ -- JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR), a worldwide, asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions delivering safe, specialized transportation services, announced today its participation in Cowen 2020 Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference. Landstar President and CEO Jim Gattoni will present an overview of the Company and provide an update with respect to the current level of business activity. Landstar’s presentation begins at 10:20 a.m. EDT on Thursday, September 10. It will be broadcast live via the Internet at www.investor.landstar.com; click on "Webcasts". The Cowen Presentation will be available on Landstar’s website through September 17. For more information about the presentations or webcasts, please contact Landstar’s Investor Relations department at 904-390-1334 or email kviergutz@landstar.com.



About Landstar:

Landstar System, Inc. is a worldwide, asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions delivering safe, specialized transportation services to a broad range of customers utilizing a network of agents, third-party capacity providers and employees. Landstar transportation services companies are certified to ISO 9001:2015 quality management system standards and RC14001:2015 environmental, health, safety and security management system standards. Landstar System, Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. Its common stock trades on The NASDAQ Stock Market® under the symbol LSTR.

