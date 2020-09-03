Zai Lab Announces Clinical Data to be Presented at ESMO Virtual Congress 2020

/EIN News/ -- SHANGHAI and SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zai Lab Limited (“Zai Lab”) (NASDAQ: ZLAB), an innovative commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that detailed clinical data from the NORA Phase 3 study of niraparib have been accepted as a late-breaker oral presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2020 Virtual Congress. Details of the oral presentation are as follows:



Title: Individualized Starting Dose of Niraparib in Chinese Patients with Platinum-Sensitive Recurrent Ovarian Cancer (PSROC): A Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled, Phase 3 Trial (NORA)

Presentation Number: LBA29

Lecture Time: September 19, 2020, 13:14-13:26 Central European Summer Time

Presenter: Dr. Xiaohua Wu, Professor and Chair of Gynecologic Oncology Department of Fudan University Shanghai Cancer Centre

