AAON Achieves Platinum in Sustainable Tulsa Scor3card Program

/EIN News/ -- TULSA, Okla., Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAON ), a leading manufacturer of heating and cooling products, announced that it achieved Platinum level in the 2020 Sustainable Tulsa Scor3card verification program. This follows up the company’s achievements of Gold in 2019 and Bronze in 2018 and 2017. Platinum level requires completing more than 85 percent of eligible directives. The company reported on all cornerstone directives, in the areas of Energy, Healthy Work Environment, Materials Management, Transportation, Water, Community Stewardship and Communications.



This year AAON focused on energy conservation, waste reduction and facility improvements. Total capital expenditures for 2020 are expected to be $73 million. LED lighting upgrades have continued, along with scheduled replacement of many of the Tulsa manufacturing facility’s HVAC equipment with the newest high efficiency AAON systems available today. AAON also worked with THG Energy Solutions this year to benchmark energy usage and carbon footprint.

“Environmental stewardship and sustainability are integral to our business strategies and corporate citizenship efforts. We are proud to participate in the Sustainable Tulsa Scor3card program and are continuously looking for ways to measure and improve our performance. AAON is committed to providing a cost effective, energy efficient, and productive work environment for our employees,” said Gary Fields, President and CEO of AAON.

About Sustainable Tulsa Scor3card

Sustainable Tulsa is a non-profit organization committed to making Tulsa a better place to live, work, and play. Scor3card is an online sustainability tracking and assessment tool for organizations who want to track and improve their sustainability plans. Using the triple bottom line strategy, Scor3card engages organizations around three areas of sustainability: people, profit, and planet. This holistic approach to sustainability allows organizations to engage their employees, bolster their economic growth, and become better environmental stewards.

About AAON

AAON is engaged in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment consisting of standard, semi-custom, and custom rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, condensing units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls. Since the founding of AAON in 1988, AAON has maintained a commitment to design, develop, manufacture and deliver heating and cooling products to perform beyond all expectations and demonstrate the value of AAON to our customers. For more information, please visit www.AAON.com .