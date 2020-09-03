ORYX Gaming Debuts in Denmark with SkillOnNet

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORYX Gaming, a Bragg Gaming Group company (TSXV: BRAG, OTC:BRGGF), has taken its content live in Denmark for the first time with several casino brands powered by SkillOnNet. Danish players now have access to content from ORYX’s premium partner studios Gamomat and Kalamba.



SkillOnNet is a leading software platform provider which powers several unique and popular online casino brands licensed in Denmark, including PlayOJO, LuckyVegas, SlotsMagic and RoyalBet. SkillOnNet’s casinos and operator partners also have access to ORYX’s advanced marketing tools, such as leaderboards and tournaments, that have proven successful in improving acquisition and retention rates.

Matevz Mazij, Managing Director of ORYX Gaming, said: “Going live in Denmark is exciting for us and we are certain that our wide-ranging portfolio of casino content offers a perfect mix of classic and innovative titles that will fit the Danish players well. SkillOnNet offers an impressive list of popular casino sites in Denmark and makes an ideal partner for our market entry.”

Michael Golembo, Sales and Marketing Director of SkillOnNet, said: “ORYX has built an impressive content library with premium games aimed to appeal to a large player demographic and we are thrilled to be the first partner to offer their popular slots in Denmark and look forward to entering more markets together.”

About SkillOnNet:

SkillOnNet provides the state-of-the-art technology behind some of Europe’s hottest online casino brands including PlayOJO, DrückGlück, SlotsMagic, Mega, PlayMillion, QueenVegas, CasinoandFriends and LuckyNiki. Its platform includes more than 3,000 slots and table games from suppliers such as Microgaming, NetEnt, Yggdrasil Gaming, Merkur Gaming and Big Time Gaming.

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (TSXV:BRAG, OTC:BRGGF) is an innovative B2B online gaming solution provider. Leveraging their industry-leading technology, it offers a turnkey solution, including an omni-channel retail, online and mobile iGaming platform, as well as advanced casino content aggregator, sportsbook, lottery, marketing and operational services. Renowned for its rapid and seamless integration, its content aggregator combines casino, slots, live dealer, lottery, virtual sports and instant-win game content from top tier gaming content providers, along with proprietary content, and is fully compliant with major regulated jurisdictions.

Capitalizing on its current portfolio and through targeted acquisitions, Bragg is focused on becoming a leader within the evolving global gaming industry. Learn more at https://www.bragg.games

For Bragg Gaming Group, contact:

Yaniv Spielberg, CSO, Bragg Gaming Group

+1-647-800-2282

info@bragg.games

For media enquiries or interviews, please contact:

Lina Sennevall, Square in the Air

lina@squareintheair.com