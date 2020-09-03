KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES INC ANNOUNCES PRODUCT DISTRIBUTION TERMS WITH SteriLED.

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, CA, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Angeles, CA, September 3, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, INC., (OTC MARKETS: KNOS) ("KNOS" or the "Company"), a revenue-generating, product development, and production company that has significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered and sterilized, today announced it has entered into a pilot distribution agreement with SteriLED, a division of Principal Lighting Group, LLC. (SteriLED). SteriLED has agreed to supply Kronos with its commercial-grade ultraviolet germicidal irradiation product line that was laboratory tested to effectively disinfect objects and surfaces without the need for consumable cleaning agents. These products utilize proprietary and state-of-the-art UVC semiconductor diodes to output a high-power, 275nm ultraviolet light that inactivates the DNA and RNA of microorganisms like mold, bacteria, and viruses.





The SteriLED devices are lightweight and only take seconds to disinfect almost any object like: Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), banknotes, mail and packages, personal property, cellphones, keys, work surfaces, such as desks, keyboards, laptop computers, writing pads, pens, and clipboards, and other frequently touched objects and surfaces.





When incorporated to be used with Kronos air purification products, which are commonly installed in homes and spaces such as offices, classrooms, restaurants, retail stores, and other public facilities, the SteriLED's specially designed Light Emitting Diode (LED) module will emit the 275nm UV light to inactivate pathogens on surfaces. Based on advanced research and technology, the UV light SteriLED product has reportedly been tested by Harvard Medical School and Boston University.

Los Angeles Times reported recently that the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) released new guidance on decontamination methods for emergency situations, such as the one healthcare workers are facing with the COVID-19 pandemic. Any disinfection process would need to kill the coronavirus without harming an N95 mask's ability to filter particles or fit snugly to the skin. Ultraviolet germicidal radiation is one of the methods presented by the CDC, and UV light has generated significant interest from the public. It's already used in hospitals to disinfect contaminated surfaces.

Kronos expects to introduce new SteriLED handheld UV sterilisation products to its customers in September 2020. For more information about the properties of 275nm UV light and SteriLED products using these disinfection technologies, specification sheets of specific products as introduced will be posted on our web site soon.

ABOUT SteriLED

SteriLED is a division of Principal Lighting Group, LLC. Located in San Angelo, Texas, and founded in 2010 by brothers Blake and Bryan Vincent. Principal Lighting Group is an innovator and market leader in the commercial sign industry and offers a full range of first-in-class signage products under its Principal LED, Ventex Technology, and Aries Graphics International brands. In 2019, along with their partner in Taiwan, research and development were conducted on ultraviolet germicidal irradiation as a method of clean, efficient, and expeditious disinfection of surfaces and high touch objects using LED technology. This evolved into the creation of SteriLED, and the launch of their handheld LED UVGI device. At the dawn of the new year, and the arrival of Covid-19, they immediately recognized the relevance and practicability of ultraviolet germicidal irradiation. They understood the disinfecting power harnessed in their device and its viability to inactivate SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19. They were fortunate enough to have the opportunity to have their device tested against the virus with astonishing results indicating complete inactivation in under five seconds. According to their disclosures, their Company is registered and regulated by the EPA and is committed to the safe and efficient cleaning power of UV-C.

About Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc.

Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc. began operations in 2002 as a product development company that invented and significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered, and sterilized. Historically, Kronos has focused on developing, marketing, and selling the Company's proprietary air movement and purification technology. Serving the Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) market, Kronos technology uses state-of-the-art high voltage patented processes without the use of traditional porous HEPA filters. Kronos-based products move air silently, filter, sterilize and purify the air, while dramatically reducing energy consumption to half of a 60-watt light bulb. Kronos devices can be variable in shape or size, and, therefore, have the potential to be scaled-down for air purification in cars or scaled-up in size for industrial and hazardous gas destruction. The technology is currently being implemented in multiple standalone products for businesses, homes, and vehicles of all types -to move, sterilize and filter air, including removing allergens down to 14.6 nanometers, passing through our patented technology -replacing expensive outdated passive HEPA and other filtration type systems. There are broad ranges of additional markets for standalone and embedded Kronos CORE technology-based devices. Examples of immediately addressable markets include schools, universities, healthcare facilities, operating rooms, manufacturing clean rooms, and the cabins of automobiles and commercial aircraft.

Recently the Company filed for a provisional patent involving an innovative protective face mask with antimicrobial and anti-cellphone radiation protection features. The Company is planning to file additional patents to improve its existing technology as well as enter into new market segments but will continue to market air purifiers and other consumer products. The Company is an exclusive distributor and licensee of the latest generation of air purifiers based on the Company's CORE technologies. The Company markets its products as Airdog® and KRONOS® brands. Company offices are located in Los Angeles, California.

Contact us via: info@kronosati.co or visit www.kronosati.co or www.1800SAFEAIR.com

Forward-looking statements:

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the OTC Markets at OTCMarkets.com. In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company's ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company's successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company's products. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release, and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.

Phone inquiries: 1-800-SAFE-AIR (option #4)