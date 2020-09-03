LambdaTest Partners with Leapwork to Deliver a Unified Codeless Test Automation Experience

LambdaTest & Leapwork will help users to create and execute codeless test automation on 2000+ browsers & OS.

/EIN News/ -- San Francisco, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LambdaTest, one of the fastest-growing Cross Browser Testing platforms today announced a partnership with Leapwork to deliver a completely codeless end to end automated testing experience. Leveraging this new integration, users will be able to design and build codeless tests on Leapwork, and execute the same on a wide range of browsers & OS on LambdaTest from a single interface. This gives users both the ease of test creation provided by Leapworks and greater browser coverage provided by LambdaTest.

This amazing new feature will accelerate test creation & execution on browsers & OS that users may not have access to locally. Leapwork enables QA experts and business users to create robust test automation suites without writing a single line of code, With LambdaTest integration, Leapwork users will be able to execute these automation tests on LambdaTest platform’s 2000+ environment combinations and most importantly, run them in parallel, thereby cutting down the overall test execution times. In addition, users will get access to LambdaTest’s advanced analytics to visualize their test results, and detailed debugging features.

“Our partnership with Leapwork today marks a significant step towards a unified codeless test automation experience. At LambdaTest we always focus on developing features that will help testers & developers cut down the time taken to perform effective testing. Codeless testing and execution will help users of both the companies to put more focus on developing cutting edge software rather than getting them tested.” Said Asad Khan, CEO LambdaTest.

“At Leapwork, our core aim is to deliver rapid value creation by making it easier for all members in a team - specifically QA experts and domain specialists - to build and maintain test automation without the need to code. The partnership with LambdaTest enhances our ability to achieve this, by making it even easier and faster for our customers to test across browsers and operating systems, both on mobile and desktop.” - Claus Topholt, CTO, Leapwork

LambdaTest platform helps users from 130+ countries to perform effective web automation testing on 2000+ browsers & OS. The company recently launched an all new product LT Browser, a Desktop App for Fast and Easy Responsive Web Testing on which you can perform testing on 25+ different viewports.

About LambdaTest

LambdaTest is a cloud-based cross-browser testing platform and an online selenium grid that helps in both manual and browser compatibility testing. Users can perform live interactive testing of their website or web app on a combination of 2000+ different browsers and operating systems right from their own browser. In addition, the platform allows the users to run Selenium automation tests on a scalable, secure, and reliable cloud-based Selenium grid and perform live interactive cross-browser testing of their public or locally hosted websites and web app on the cloud. LambdaTest also offers the feature of taking automated full page screenshots across all 2000+ environments to quickly test the layout, check in a single click how your website will look across 36 different devices, and compare design and HTML images. In addition, the LambdaTest platform also has single-click integration with popular project management and enterprise tools like Jira, Asana, Trello, Github, Gitlab, BitBucket, Slack, and Visual Studio Team Services.

About Leapwork

Leapwork is the no-code test automation solution that enables enterprises to improve services, reduce costs, and boost productivity by accelerating software development and increasing the efficiency of testing activities. It is the only test automation platform on the market that doesn’t require coding skills to use. This means business and quality assurance experts can automate costly, time-intensive, repetitive manual tests quickly and easily – without facing the common barriers to digital transformation.

With this no-code approach, Leapwork delivers rapid value creation for hundreds of leading global organizations across multiple sectors, including banking, financial services, life sciences, retail, healthcare, transport, manufacturing, and IT.

